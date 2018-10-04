Jalen Ramsey disses Tyreek Hill, calling him return specialist not a WR

Jalen Ramsey, one of the most outspoken players in the NFL, was in peak form Thursday afternoon, appearing to diss the Chiefs' mercurial wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill ahead of their game Sunday.

Ramsey was not happy reporters had turned the spotlight on the two players' matchup, and he appeared offended by one of Hill's comments from the day before. While Hill lavishly praised Ramsey, saying "he's a great player" and "he's top dog right now," Ramsey took offense that Hill said the Jags' corner is “all right, I guess."

Ramsey, a first-team All Pro in his second year in 2017, downplayed Hill as a "return specialist."

“I don’t like how whoever has made it a matchup, me against Tyreek,” Ramsey told reporters. “He’s good for what he does for that team. He made All Pro as a return specialist. Let’s get that right. A return specialist. His rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist. Return specialist. Two years, I made All-Pro in my position, as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl, as a corner. So it’s not a wide receiver vs. a corner matchup.

“I just wish he would’ve picked a side. Either I’m just all right or I’m the top dog. If I’m the top dog, but I’m just all right, then he doesn’t think that any corner in the league is good. But that’s not good.”

Ramsey pointed out the obvious flaw in people building up the Hill vs. Ramsey matchup; given the way the Chiefs use the speedy receiver all over the field, Ramsey said he won't be on Hill for the majority of the game.

But when Ramsey is covering Hill, he vowed to press him — which is what Hill said he looked forward to Wednesday.

"If you look at my film, what do I do every week? I play press, right?" Ramsey said. "Every week, no matter who I'm playing, so if he wants smoke, it'll get there."







MORE: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill excited for Jalen Ramsey matchup: 'The best always go against the best'

Story Continues





