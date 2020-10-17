Jalen Ramsey avoids fine for helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington QB Kyle Allen

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey received a penalty for a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Washington quarterback Kyle Allen out of last week’s game, but he will reportedly not receive a fine.

Ramsey was not fined by the NFL for the hit on Sunday, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Jalen Ramsey’s hit against Kyle Allen

The hit in question occurred late in the second quarter against Washington, with the Rams already up 20-7 in a 30-10 win. As Ramsey and Allen met near the sideline, both players lowered their helmets and made hard contact with Allen getting the brunt of it.

Ramsey was penalized for lowering the head to initiate contact.

The Kyle Allen injury. Ramsey hit him hard head to head.pic.twitter.com/fHBvDWM2oy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2020

With Allen out, Washington turned to Alex Smith in his first playing time since a horrific injury that nearly cost him his leg. It was a clear silver lining of a scary moment, and Allen fortunately seems to have avoided serious injury.

Allen was later cleared to return during the game, but stayed out. He has since fully practiced this week and remains atop the Washington quarterback depth chart.

A fine for the hit on Allen would have been Ramsey’s second in as many weeks, as the NFL docked him $15,625 for a fight with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Jalen Ramsey was penalized but not fined for his hit on Kyle Allen.

