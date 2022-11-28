Jalen McDaniels has defied odds, carved out role with Hornets. Family is a big reason why

Roderick Boone
·10 min read

He’s the Charlotte Hornets’ amateur resident comedian, often evoking more than a chuckle or two with an effortless motion.

At first guess, one may surmise that description fits the team’s All-Star point guard since LaMelo Ball’s megawatt smile and boisterous personality are enough to draw a reaction at times by themselves. But the person who conjures up the most laughs on the NBA’s sixth-youngest team isn’t the guy sporting those brightly-colored namesake sneakers.

It’s Jalen McDaniels. Yes, Jalen McDaniels.

“He’s the funniest person on the team,” Terry Rozier said. “I know I’m not the only person who would say that. Super quiet, but if you know him then he ain’t that quiet. He does little funny (stuff).

“It’s something that you really can’t talk about. It’s something that he just does and it’s dumb funny. It’s super funny. His facial expressions and everything. It’s too funny.”

That persona runs counter to what many think upon initial interactions with McDaniels. No one mistakes him for a jokester.

“I get that a lot,” McDaniels said. “Like, ‘Bro you don’t talk a lot. You give off standoffish-type vibes.’ I don’t know. I’m not trying to give off that, but people who I don’t really know ... I’ve kind of got to get comfortable first. That’s the biggest thing, is just me being comfortable.”

He certainly has settled in with the Hornets. Anyone who’s closely followed McDaniels’ tenure can see steady improvement since the team drafted the lanky 6-9, 210-pounder out of San Diego State with the 52nd pick in 2019.

McDaniels, 24, has morphed into a versatile member of the Hornets’ rotation who started at small forward in Friday night’s win against Minnesota, a victory that upped his record to 3-0 against little brother Jaden as a pro. It’s a role into which he may become even more entrenched if Gordon Hayward is sidelined for a lengthy period of time nursing a left shoulder contusion.

Numbers for McDaniels are up across the board — he’s averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and nailing 34.8% of his shots beyond the 3-point line — and his confidence level is at an all-time high.

“It feels great because I really know I’m not supposed to be here,” McDaniels said. “Statistics for the second-round, 52nd pick, 54th pick or whatever it was is like, ‘Not supposed to be here, out the league second year.’ That’s what the statistics say. So it’s just me being an underdog. Even in high school I wasn’t recruited like that until my last year. I just know how this goes, I feel like I’ve always got to take the long route every time I do something. When I got drafted …”

He paused, reflecting on his journey.

“I don’t even know ... it was just starting over,” McDaniels said. “It was like, ‘We’ve been here before and we got to start from the bottom. I came here, first year, G League. I liked playing in the G League. It made me more confident so when I got called up, it was an easy transition. Second year, I had the G League bubble, went there, came back, stuck.

“Just continued to do what I do best – just playing with a high motor and knowing where to be on defense. Just playing good defense, being in my spots, offensively not trying to do too much. And I feel like I just kept those principles and it just got me to where I am now.”

Driven by family

So did the love and support he received from his parents growing up alongside his brother, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, in Tacoma, Washington. That’s what makes this holiday season so special for Jalen McDaniels, and he got a chance to tip it all off on Thanksgiving since his parents were in town for the Minnesota game. The two siblings were even matched up at times, creating moments that are vastly different from the youthful days when they were on the same team causing havoc around the Pacific Northwest.

Those days of honing their skills together at L.A. Fitness have paid off, days that may seem like yesterday but are instead years removed. McDaniels is now pseudo-veteran, having endured the rigors, difficulty and pitfalls associated with being anything other than a first-round selection.

“It’s just good watching the process,” Jaden McDaniels, the younger brother by two years, said. “I’m super proud to see where he’s at, just from coming from a second-round pick, just to be able to go to the G League, do all those other things to get to where he’s at and be in the rotation now, it’s fun to watch. And kind of inspires me to play harder and go harder.”

That influence runs deep for little brother, too.

“I’d say a lot, just because seeing him get offers in high school and go to college made me want to do those same things,” Jaden McDaniels said. “I kind of wanted to go to the same college as him but he ended up leaving. So when I saw him leave for the draft, I’m like, ‘Shoot, I’m trying to get to where he is and play with him or play against him at one time.’ So, it was all motivation.”

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) blocks a shot from his brother Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) blocks a shot from his brother Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Their mother, Angela Washington, nearly choked up with tears of joy when those words were relayed to her as she sat in the Spectrum Center stands behind the Minnesota bench during the Hornets’ win. Jaden McDaniels is quiet by nature, and knowing his special and significant bond with Jalen conjures emotions.

“He’s always admired Jalen from afar,” Washington said. “When Jalen went off to college, I didn’t realize how hard it was on Jaden. I definitely saw there was a change in him. He missed his big brother. So, it melts my heart that he says that now. And it’s good. It’s good that Jalen is a big brother and a role model. For them to have that relationship means a lot. It means a lot to me because I want them to be close regardless of what happens in life.”

Jalen McDaniels’s growth during the past few years was spearheaded by a four-letter word instilled in him from the earliest days of playing basketball: Work.

That’s it. Develop a grind mentality. Dig in. Get extra hours in the gym.

“Here’s the whole thing: Your job don’t pay you if you don’t go to work,” the brothers’ father, Will McDaniels, explained. “Same thing here.”

Will McDaniels had no qualms about taking on extra trips to make that happen. He welcomed the added burden.

“For me, if it’s getting up early before school, putting up some shots, I’m willing to (help) do that,” he said. “I’m already up. On my way I’ll drop you off at the gym and your mom can pick you up. Just little stuff like that. Just encouraging them to keep doing their thing. Of course, every day you are not gong to want to do it.

“But you’ve got to find somewhere in your mind, ‘OK, it’s only 50 shots. Let me go do it.’ You’ve got to do it. We all want to work for the things we want. Can you imagine being in this position but you don’t put work in? But that’s how the kids look at it. They see the diamonds and all this and all that and they don’t see the work.”

Angela Jackson, mother of both Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) speaks with Jaden after a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Angela Jackson, mother of both Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) speaks with Jaden after a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Washington’s message was identical.

“When Jalen first decided to play basketball, I told him I would dedicate my time for basketball, but he’d always have to work,” she said. “At practice, always go out. During practice time and during games. Everything else will come after.”

Jalen McDaniels resembles his father physically, but it’s the other traits that have driven his path to the Hornets. Somehow, it comes back to that same four-letter word.

“My dad has always taught me to work hard,” said McDaniels, who’s earning $1.9 million in the final year of his contract. “You’ve got to work for what you want. That’s how he’s been his whole life. He really doesn’t ask me for nothing. ...

“He’s like, ‘I’m going to work. I want my own stuff.’ That’s him and that’s me, too. So, that’s exactly where I got it from. Always work hard. There’s going to be rough patches all the time. You’ve just got to go through it and just persevere and think positive.”

Will McDaniels father of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) waits after a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Will McDaniels father of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) waits after a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Will McDaniels works for Boeing, helping build parts of commercial airplanes mostly associated with the fuel area. Kicking back and calling it a career isn’t on his agenda, so he doesn’t get many opportunities to watch his sons up close. That’s what made his holiday excursion to Charlotte all the more rewarding.

“I’m 50 years old,” McDaniels said. “I’m not ready to retire. Listen, COVID was enough retirement for me. It woke me up and made me start paying attention to what’s going on around me and the things that I do to keep me productive. So, it’s important that we work.

“People say, ‘Hey Will, what would you like your son to buy you?’ I don’t want none of that material (stuff). To me it’s time. T-I-M-E. That’s all I want. The times I can get away from work to go to a game … At the end of the day, it’s good to see them grow. But I’m not only Dad, I’m friend.”

Jalen McDaniels’ parents also taught him about the importance of giving back to the community and he’s made sure to do that, recently hosting an event at the Dove’s Nest-Charlotte Rescue Mission where he joined volunteers to serve dinner to resident families in need. He also presented a check for $4,000 to help the mission purchase turkeys for local families. Last year, he donated meals to WFNZ’s street turkeys program since pandemic restrictions put in place by the NBA prohibited an in-person appearance.

Jalen McDaniels joined volunteers earlier this month to serve dinner to families in need at Dove’s Nest-Charlotte Rescue Mission.
Jalen McDaniels joined volunteers earlier this month to serve dinner to families in need at Dove’s Nest-Charlotte Rescue Mission.

It’s all coming together for McDaniels, on and off the court, which wasn’t a given leading into the draft.

He has overcome any concerns that lingered during the draft process, which stemmed from accusations by two former female high school classmates that McDaniels used his phone to film them performing intimate acts without their permission. No criminal charges were filed; however, the allegations — and subsequent civil suits — caused McDaniels’ stock to fall on draft boards.

McDaniels said he is indebted to Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak for giving him an opportunity.

“They really took a chance on me,.” McDaniels said. “Mitch, I give him all the credit. He’s the reason I’m here. I love it here. I just feel like I built a family here. ... Being in the city, going to normal food spots, I know people there. I just feel like I built a relationship with a lot of people.

“When I first got here, people really didn’t know who I was. They just read whatever. So, I’ve proved to people like, really, I’m a cool dude. There’s nothing you should be afraid of. I just feel like I’ve cleared the air.”

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w