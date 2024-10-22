Jalen Johnson agrees to $150 million contract extension with Hawks following breakout season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson agreed to a rookie contract extension on Monday, rewarding the 6-foot-9 forward for his 2023-24 breakout season.

The Hawks did not disclose details of the deal, two days before Wednesday night's opening game of Johnson's fourth season. ESPN reported the agreement was for $150 million and five years.

Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft, emerged as a prominent scorer and rebounder last season. He set career highs with his averages of 16 points and 8.7 rebounds.

“Jalen Johnson embodies the characteristics we look for as an organization, both on and off the court,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said in a statement released by the team.

“He has shown continuous improvement each year and has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow his game. He has developed into a significant part of our team and we’re thrilled to continue his development in Atlanta.”

Despite missing 14 games with a wrist injury in December, Johnson started 52 games after making only a combined six starts in his first two seasons. He almost tripled his scoring average from 5.6 points in his second season.

Johnson joins point guard Trae Young and wing Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, as foundation players for Atlanta following the offseason decision to trade guard Dejounte Murray.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Associated Press