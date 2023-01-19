Jalen Hurts: 'There's a bounty on me every week’. What Eagles can do about it vs. Giants.

Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
·5 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts had a reason for his "bounty" talk.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, dealing with a sprained shoulder, was asked if he'll be running like he usually does when the Eagles face the New York Giants in the NFC divisional playoff round on Saturday. And if so, if he expects the Giants to target that shoulder.

"It’s football. I got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," he said. "So I’m going to go out there and play my game. Whatever happens, happens."

But really, this isn't some New Orleans Saints-type of "Bountygate," or Buddy Ryan era ploy to reward players from knocking the quarterback out of the game.

Hurts is a quarterback who runs – and runs well.

Hurts runs so well that the Eagles went 14-1 in his starts this season because when defenses tried to stop Hurts from running, he burned them with his passing. And when they focused on stopping his star receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Hurts and Miles Sanders burned them with the run.

It just so happens Hurts' shoulder clearly limited him in the regular-season finale against these same Giants on Jan. 8, the last time the Eagles played.

And while Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said "he's better than he was two weeks ago," neither he nor Hurts would answer if he'll be back to full strength, and thus full throttle.

The Giants, of course, will take any opportunity to hit Hurts, just like they would with any opposing quarterback. And Hurts knows that he's not playing two-hand touch.

"Obviously, the quarterback gets a lot of attention," he said. "I think every quarterback in the league has a bounty on him in the sense to stop him."

The Giants saw this in the first meeting, on Dec. 11, when the Eagles won, 48-22, leaving the Giants guessing at every turn. Sanders ran for 144 yards and Hurts passed for 217 and ran for 77 more.

They didn't see it in the second meeting. Hurts got by with minimal contact as the Eagles won 22-16 to secure the No. 1 seed.

So naturally, Hurts ran around any question on his health like he would if he was trying to evade Giants defenders.

How are you feeling? Hurts was asked.

"Feeling good," he responded.

Do you know how much the bye week helped your shoulder?

"I don't," he said.

How have you played through the pain mentally in the past?

"Get it done," he said.

But really, it's up to Hurts and the Eagles' offensive line to make sure Hurts makes it through the game. The offensive linemen take this responsibility personally.

"If he’s got a bounty, I got a bounty," left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "It’s my job to make sure that bounty isn’t claimed. I’m going to do everything I can to execute the right technique and the right plays to make sure he stays clean and I stay dirty. That’s how it should be played."

And a dirty uniform on Hurts angers Mailata as much as anything, saying he would get despondent during a game if he noticed that.

He then made an exasperated sound before continuing: "(Hurts) expects a high standard from the O-line and we expect the same from him. That’s why we gel well and we’re able to give him time in the pocket. That’s what we’re going to aim to do."

But there's more to it than that.

The Eagles have been building for this playoff run for a full year, ever since the Eagles were beaten in the wild-card round last season by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles fell behind 31-0 in that game before losing 31-15.

The Bucs exposed every weakness the Eagles had on offense. One of those weaknesses, of course, was Hurts as a pocket passer. He threw two interceptions. And when he did run, the Bucs constantly forced him to his left, daring him to throw.

So Hurts spent the entire offseason improving his completion percentage from 61.3% in 2021 to 66.5% this season, and his passer rating from 87.2 to 101.6, ranking fourth in the NFL. The Eagles also added Brown, who set the franchise record with 1,496 yards receiving, to go along with Smith, who had 1,196 yards.

"I think it’s helpful for us to have experienced that together as a team, and to have a lot of guys back," Hurts said. "There’s a ton that we’ve endured and experienced and have gone through to be here to have this opportunity we have now."

Mailata knows this, too, after explaining how he and the Eagles knew they were completely overmatched in that game.

"The first play, we came out, I will never forget that," he said. "We had three plays, and we couldn’t run any of those three plays. We had three audibles built in. And it was like, ‘What the hell?’ I knew we were being thrown into the deep end.

When asked why they couldn't run any of those plays for that situation, he said: "For some reason, (Tampa Bay) came out with a defense that we had not planned. I think it was just an outside zone to the right. We were like, ‘(Bleep) it.’ I’ll never forget it. It was like a welcome-to-the-playoffs moment."

It only got worse from there. The Bucs forced the Eagles to the left on the next two plays. Hurts completed a short pass to Boston Scott for 1 yard. Then on 3rd-and-2, Hurts ran and lost 3 yards. The Eagles punted.

"This year, I know we’ve corrected a lot of our mistakes," Mailata said. "It’s just formulating a game plan that we know works well with the players that we got in this room to maximize the strengths and the skill sets."

That begins with Hurts, and the Giants know it. That's the bounty.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What Jalen Hurts' 'bounty on me' comment says about Eagles vs. Giants

Latest Stories

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against