How Jalen Hurts sent his Eagles teammates a message after slow start against Bears

Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
·6 min read

CHICAGO — As it turns out, the persona that Jalen Hurts displays to the media, and thus the fans, is how he really is with his teammates.

So when Hurts had an awful first half like he did Sunday by throwing two interceptions, or one fewer than he threw in the Eagles' first 13 games, you might expect him to slam down his helmet, or yell some choice curse words, or maybe give a death stare to a wide receiver who might have run the wrong route.

After all, we have seen Tom Brady do this throughout his illustrious 23-year career, not to mention many other elite quarterbacks.

Not Hurts.

"He's the same way as you see him," wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "He doesn’t show any emotion. I said something to him, and he was like, 'I’m cool, don’t worry, I got it.'"

NFL WINNERS, LOSERS: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars surge; Mac Jones, Patriots are woeful

32 THINGS LEARNED IN WEEK 15: Laterals gone wrong and so much more madness

4TH AND MONDAY: Sign up for our NFL newsletter to get the latest news and stories from around the league sent to your inbox

There's a reason Hurts acts this way.

And it was evident in the Eagles' hard-fought 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. No, Hurts didn't rally to have the game of his life. But he did complete 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards, all while taking a pounding when he ran the ball.

After a running play in the third quarter, Hurts was slow to get up. But he did, and kept going. Hurts shrugged off a question about that hit the way he shrugged off the Bears' defenders.

"It wasn’t the first time I was slow (getting up), and it won’t be the last," he said. "They play a really physical game, and it was real cold, too."

Still, the two interceptions left him with a passer rating of 64.6 Sunday, his lowest of the season.

Yet when the Eagles needed a play, there was Hurts. Brown had a career-high 181 yards receiving, including a 68-yard reception on a deep pass perfectly placed over Brown's shoulder. In the first half, Hurts completed three passes for 104 yards to DeVonta Smith, who finished with 126 yards receiving.

There was never any panic from Hurts, so there was never any panic from his teammates.

"I want those guys to look me in the eyes and know there’s not a doubt," Hurts said about why he didn't show his anger. "And to know that with the preparation we put in together that we’ll find a way. I want them to have that trust in me."

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, is hit by Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, is hit by Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

They have that trust in Hurts, and more.

Hurts threw his first interception on the Eagles' first possession. He threw his second later in the half trying to hit Quez Watkins over the middle.

Yet Hurts simply reacted the same way he did when he threw the 68-yard bomb to Brown.

"He doesn’t say a lot," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "He goes to the bench. A lot of it is communication. So when something bad happens, he goes and talks to (quarterbacks coach) Brian (Johnson) and (offensive coordinator) Shane (Steichen).

"We're just trying to regroup."

But it also sends a message to the rest of the team.

"It’s all about how you respond," Smith said. "Even after those two (interceptions), he still responded the right way. He came out, didn’t let it get in his head. He kept doing what he had to do, and led us to a victory."

None of this was easy.

The running game wasn't working well, except when Hurts needed it the most.

So there were the Eagles late in the first half, trailing by three points against the Bears, who came into the game with a 3-10 record. Hurts lined up under center on a third-and-8 from the Bears' 22 yard line.

Hurts called a quarterback draw and ran untouched into the end zone, giving the Eagles a 10-6 lead at halftime. They made it 17-6 after opening the second half with another TD drive that included Hurts' 29-yard pass to Brown down to the Bears' 2.

What did Hurts see on that TD run?

"I don't want to answer that," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said, perhaps fearing that he would give opponents a snapshot into Hurts' thinking when he approaches the line of scrimmage.

But really, it's not hard for anyone to see Hurts' brilliance.

"He checked it (because) the safety (showed) blitz," Johnson said. "Then Kelce (blocked) it off. ... It was just kind of wide open. It’s good when I see it wide open."

There are so many superlatives you can use to describe Hurts' play. He has 35 total touchdowns this season, tying Randall Cunningham's record for an entire season, which he set in 1990. Hurts also set the Eagles' team record for rushing TDs by a quarterback with 13, a record Hurts set last season.

And he's the youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to a 13-1 record.

So no, Hurts isn't going to be fazed by two interceptions on a frigid day when the temperature at game time was 18 degrees with 16 mph winds.

"I’ve known that guy so long," said Brown, who's been close friends with Hurts ever since Brown was a high school senior. "I feel like he faced tougher stuff in his life than going out there and throwing two picks. When he does stuff like that, I think that’s simple from what I see from him.

"He’s a tough guy. He’s not going to let bad times crumble him."

Don't confuse that with a laissez-faire attitude. Hurts might not have shown much emotion when he threw the interceptions, but Hurts seethed nonetheless.

"Everybody’s trying to break it up (this team)," he said. "Everybody is waiting to see you fail."

With that, Hurts said he’d celebrate like he usually does: "Listening to my Anita Baker. I’m going to get some sweets on the plane ride home, watch the tape, learn from it, and move forward."

And for Hurts' teammates, it's just like the title of one of Baker's songs: "Sweet Love."

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles' Jalen Hurts sent teammates message after first-half struggles

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Unbeaten Darnold leads playoff hopeful Panthers vs. Steelers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback and has the Panthers (5-8) in control of their playoff destiny with four games remaining. If the Panthers win out, beginning Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll win the NFC South. “I think the bigge

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • 'A dream for more than 30 years': Argentina fans in Montreal celebrate World Cup victory

    Deafening cheers erupted both inside Café Conca d'Oro and out on the streets in Montreal's Little Italy when, after 120 minutes of game play and a penalty shootout, Argentina became World Cup winners for the first time since 1986. "It's a dream for more than 30 years," said Argentina fan Makram Gribaa, who watched the game from outside the cafe — chanting and cheering in sub-zero temperatures. More than 100 people packed into the cafe early Sunday, creating a sea of blue and white hours before t

  • What Chris Boucher wants for Christmas

    Chris Boucher wasn't used to having presents under the tree growing up but the Toronto Raptors star is now an avid video-game player who is very clear about what he would like this Christmas.&nbsp;

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,