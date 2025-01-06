Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as Eagles prepare to face Packers in playoffs

Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Sunday's wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told the media on Monday that Hurts is still in the protocol following the concussion he sustained early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. He missed the remainder of the game, which the Eagles lost, and didn't play in Week 17 or 18. Kenny Pickett filled in for Hurts in Week 16 and part of Week 17. Tanner McKee stepped in after Pickett took a nasty shot to the ribs in Week 17, then made his very first NFL start against the New York Giants in Week 18.

Sirianni didn't give any details, which has been true of every "update" he's given since Hurts entered the protocol following Week 16. The Eagles haven't released any information on whether Hurts has been progressing through the various stages of the protocol, but Sirianni confirmed that Hurts was present at Saturday's walkthrough.