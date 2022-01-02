Jalen Hurts narrowly dodges collapsing wall of Eagles fans

Jalen Hurts had a solid day in Philadelphia's 20-16 road win over Washington, but his most impressive dodge came after the game.

Many of the throngs of Eagles fans in attendance at FedEx Field leaned over a thin aluminum railing as Hurts approached a tunnel. Just before he went beneath the stadium, the railing gave way, spilling about half a dozen Eagles faithful at Hurts' feet.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Hurts was a good sport about it, posing for selfies with some of the fans that suddenly found themselves on his level. In his postgame conference, Hurts called the collapse a "real dangerous situation" even though no one, including Hurts, was apparently injured in the collapse.

This ought to be a topic of conversation at FedEx Field on Monday morning, though. Not like there's much football left to discuss there.

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Fans fall from the stands after a railing gives way as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after the Eagles' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

