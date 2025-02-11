Jalen Hurts looks Tom Brady-like, P4 conferences to police NIL & Texas Tech a new transfer portal power? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a look back at how Jalen Hurts experiences at Alabama and Oklahoma propelled him to victory in Super Bowl LIX. After being benched in the 2018 National Championship for Tua Tagovailoa, few would have expected him to be named Super Bowl MVP just a handful of years later. However, Hurts rose to the occasion (not unlike a certain QB of legend, Tom Brady) both in college and now in the NFL and led the Philadelphia Eagles in a dominant victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The trio dive into Texas Tech’s transfer portal strategy, which relies heavily on scouting reports from NFL sources, and earned them the no. 2 ranked transfer portal class. Ross shares the latest NIL news update that the power conferences intend to police revenue sharing themselves rather than rely on the NCAA as they have in the past, but it might be a lose-lose situation.

To wrap, Dan, Ross & Pat react to former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel being named as Ohio lieutenant governor and ask a truly important question: does one’s foot need to be behind the line for a half-court shot to count?

(1:15) Jalen Hurts journey from CFB to Super Bowl MVP

(24:01) Texas Tech transfer class ranked no. 2

(37:03) Power conferences to police revenue sharing

(52:04) Jim Tressel named Ohio lieutenant governor

(56:54) People’s Court: UMass half-court shot

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles huddles with teammates at Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

