Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown want everybody to shut up about their relationship
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are okay and wish everyone would act like it.
Whatever beef the pair had is effectively over because after beating the Steelers, Hurts and Brown appeared seemingly irritated with the storylines swirling this week. Jalen made it a point to start his press conference with a spicy "Is this what you guys wanted to see?" line. Then, A.J. really drove the point home during his postgame availability.
When asked about the touchdown celebration he and Jalen broke out Sunday, the wide receiver did not hesitate to tell the media how he really felt. "That was our moment to tell everyone to shut up," he explained. There you have it. Move along, folks—nothing to see here.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown want everybody to shut up about their relationship