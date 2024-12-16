Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown want everybody to shut up about their relationship

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles greets A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are okay and wish everyone would act like it.

Whatever beef the pair had is effectively over because after beating the Steelers, Hurts and Brown appeared seemingly irritated with the storylines swirling this week. Jalen made it a point to start his press conference with a spicy "Is this what you guys wanted to see?" line. Then, A.J. really drove the point home during his postgame availability.

When asked about the touchdown celebration he and Jalen broke out Sunday, the wide receiver did not hesitate to tell the media how he really felt. "That was our moment to tell everyone to shut up," he explained. There you have it. Move along, folks—nothing to see here.

More NFL!

The Bills offense is Genghis Khan, Tua Tagovailoa is troubling and 9 things we learned in Week 15

Jared Goff put up one of the rarest stat lines in NFL history and still couldn’t overcome Josh Allen

Dan Campbell was so spooked by Josh Allen that he had the Lions try the most absurd onside kick

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown want everybody to shut up about their relationship