Jalen Hurts illness updates: Latest on Eagles quarterback's status for Monday vs. Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles have to navigate some eleventh-hour uncertainty ahead of their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday, the Eagles downgraded Jalen Hurts to questionable for Monday's game as the quarterback battles an illness.

Hurts did not practice on Saturday and originally carried no game status on the injury report, indicating he was set to play. He traveled separately from teammates in a bid to play Monday night, the team announced.

The Eagles, who sealed a playoff berth on Sunday thanks to several other teams' losses, have retaken the lead for the NFC East thanks to the Dallas Cowboys falling to the Buffalo Bills. Monday night is the NFL's first-ever flexed game for "Monday Night Football," with Eagles-Seahawks replacing the previously scheduled matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, which was moved to Sunday afternoon.

A Pro Bowl selection and NFL MVP runner-up in 2022, Hurts this year has passed for 3,192 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions along with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stands on the field prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Check back for the latest on what we know about Hurts' status leading into the game:

Latest Jalen Hurts illness update

According to multiple reports, Hurts' designation was changed after his illness worsened overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

The team has not disclosed the nature of Hurts' illness.

If Hurts is unable to play, the Eagles are expected to turn to backup Marcus Mariota, who signed with the team this offseason. Mariota started 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season before being replaced late in the season.

Seahawks have own quarterback uncertainty

Seattle, meanwhile, also is going into the game with its starting quarterback listed as questionable.

Geno Smith sat out the Seahawks' 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week while dealing with a groin injury. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Smith appears to be facing an "uphill battle" to return to action against the Eagles.

Backup Drew Lock would be in line for another start should Smith be unable to play. Lock completed 22 of 31 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jalen Hurts illness updates: Latest on Eagles QB's status vs. Seahawks