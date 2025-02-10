Jalen Hurts and Fiancée Bry Burrows Celebrate Super Bowl 2025 Win with Disney World Visit

The traditional Disney trip comes after the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs

NFL/x Jalen Hurts at Disney World on Feb. 10, 2025

The Super Bowl 2025 MVP has arrived at Disney World!

Jalen Hurts observed the decades-long tradition of winners celebrating their victory at Disney World on Monday, Feb. 10 — just one day after Sunday's championship game.

The festive parade saw the 26-year-old quarterback — along with Mickey — waving to fans lining the streets of the Happiest Place on Earth. In one video clip posted to X, the crowd shouted, "M-V-P," as the player went by.

Later, Hurts and his fiancée Bryonna "Bry" Burrows were seen riding the Tron Lightcycle Power Run, according to videos posted by SportsCenter and the park itself.

Walt Disney World Resorts/instagram Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts on Feb. 10, 2025

Related: Jalen Hurts and Fiancée Bry Burrows Kiss on Field After He's Named 2025 Super Bowl MVP for Eagles Win

The Eagles maintained a commanding lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, leaving their opponent scoreless heading into halftime. Ultimately, the team triumphed with a final score of 40-22, denying the Chiefs what would have been a historic "three-peat," or three consecutive Super Bowl wins following their success in 2023 and 2024.

Following the game, Hurts was shown on the Fox broadcast of the championship game sharing a sweet moment with Burrows. During one moment, she could be seen coming up to Hurts in the crowd and leaning in for a big kiss. She then was seen putting her arms around him as she congratulated him on his win.

The football player was all smiles during their interaction. And after a few moments, the pair ended their hug. Burrows could be seen putting a hand on her future-husband's head lovingly before appearing to say, "I love you."

Related: Saquon Barkley Adorably Joined by Daughter Jada, 6, as He Celebrates 2025 Super Bowl Win: ‘You’re My Favorite’

The post-Super Bowl victory trip to Disney — either Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. or Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. — was a tradition first established in 1987. Following the New York Giants' win that year, the team's quarterback Phil Simms became the first to shout "I'm going to Disney World!" — and earned a reported $50,000 for doing so, per ESPN.

Since then, the winning teams have converged on one of the two American-based Disney parks for a celebratory parade down Main Street, USA.

For the past two years, the Chiefs made the trip to Disneyland, with their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes front and center in the parade. Though he'd made the special trip three times — for each of his Super Bowl wins — the player said in 2024 that it's “something I’ll never get tired of.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Read the original article on People