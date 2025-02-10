Jalen Hurts and Fiancée Bry Burrows Kiss on Field After He's Named 2025 Super Bowl MVP for Eagles Win

FOX Jalen Hurts shares a kiss with Bry Burrows at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to celebrate his 2025 Super Bowl victory with his love Bryonna "Bry" Burrows.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, 26, was shown on the Fox broadcast of the championship game sharing a sweet moment with his fiancée following his team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.

During one moment, Burrows could be seen coming up to Hurts in the crowd and leaning in for a big kiss. She could then be seen putting her arms around him as she congratulated him on his win. The football player could be seen smiling multiple times during their interaction.

After a few moments, the pair ended their hug. Burrows could be seen putting a hand on her future-husband's head lovingly before appearing to say, "I love you."

The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 during the championship, after taking the lead early on. They continued to stay strong after going into the halftime with a 24-0 lead. Sunday’s game was a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which previously saw the two teams match-up against each other again and the Chiefs taking the win.

Hurts and Burrows, meanwhile, got engaged in September 2024 with the NFL player popping the question in front of a romantic backdrop featuring candles and a view of the sunset over the ocean, according to Essence. Photos obtained by the outlet showed the pair dressed in white — hinting at their upcoming nuptials — holding hands while they beamed at the camera.

In a second picture, the pair could be seen embracing each other as they looked out at the view of the sunset. A large sparking diamond could be seen on Burrows’ left hand as she rested her hand on his back.

The couple also appears to have a lengthy history. Hurts previously opened up about his relationship with Burrows during an April interview with Essence, telling the outlet that he and Burrows had been dating on and off since they met at the University of Alabama.

In college, Hurts was leading the Crimson Tide to national and conference championships, as was Burrows as a member of the school's MBA Case Team. Burrows helped the Crimson Tide win the 2019 SEC Championship and has called the win "one of my most memorable moments of grad school."

Cut to several years later and Hurts told Essence that while he was “not married or anything like that” he considered himself “spoken for.” He added, “I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Burrows graduated with her bachelor's degree in 2017 before receiving her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business, while Hurts left the school in early 2019 to play his senior season at Oklahoma. She currently lives in Dallas and works in tech as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM, where she's worked for about four years, according to LinkedIn.



The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off in the 2025 Super Bowl, which aired on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 9.

