Jalen Hurts' debut for Oklahoma the start of fantastic new chapter in QB's story

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s a small sample size, and the only data to go on — a terribly porous opposing defense — shouldn’t be considered all that reliable.

But early indications suggest Jalen Hurts will be just fine as the Oklahoma quarterback.

In fact, after the Sooners pounded Houston 49-31 on Sunday night at Memorial Stadium, it’s not preposterous to suggest Hurts has begun to take his place in Lincoln Riley’s abbreviated pantheon of great quarterbacks. Maybe even a Heisman trip to New York?

Easy to put the schooner before the Shetland here, but for one game, at least, Hurts was that good.

“He played good. He played good,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “Several things he can do better. Thought he handled the moment good. You could tell out there that he’d been in it. I’m sure he had some nerves, but he did a sound job managing the game well.”

Hurts, the senior graduate transfer from Alabama, played more than good. He rushed for 176 yards — second-most in school history for a quarterback (behind Thomas Lott’s mark of 195 set in 1976) at a school where Lott and the rest of Barry Switzer’s wishbone wizards mastered the triple-option.

Hurts completed 20 of 23 throws for 332 yards and three touchdowns (10 different receivers caught passes), but also punished the Houston defense with powerful designed runs and lethal improvisations, averaging 11 yards per rush and scoring another three touchdowns.

In all, 508 yards total offense and six total touchdowns. He quickly took a spot in the OU record book, but for Hurts, it was just another step in a remarkable journey.

Hurts became just the fourth Big 12 Conference quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 150 yards in a game, and is the first to complete 80 percent of his passes while doing it.

The last Big 12 QB to pull off that kind of production? Some guy by the name of Kyler Murray.

Keep in mind, Hurts’ last start was the national championship game his sophomore season, the end of the 2017 season.

“I feel like I’m back where I’m supposed to be,” Hurts said after the game. “… Being out there back with this team, with this group, it was very exciting. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Replacing Murray seemed a tall task for the Houston kid who accomplished much in his three seasons at Alabama. But during his time in Tuscaloosa, Hurts was often regarded as the weak link in an offense filled with NFL talent.

Maybe it wasn’t Hurts after all. Maybe all Hurts needed to be elite was a coach who wasn’t afraid to take off the reins.

During a year in which Riley might have sought divine intervention to land a quarterback that could fill the one-year gap between the dynamic Murray and 5-star freshman Spencer Rattler, Hurts answered Riley’s prayers when he announced he would graduate and transfer from Tuscaloosa to Norman.

Consider that Hurts lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa, who last year posted the highest single-season efficiency rating in NCAA history; and that he was replacing Murray, whose number was second in major college history. And throw in that Tagovailoa and Murray broke the mark set the year before by Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

That’s a lot to ask of any quarterback, but against the Cougars, Hurts was historically efficient, posting a single-game rating of 251.3, which ranks just outside the Sooners’ top 10 all-time marks.

“Efficient,” Riley said. “Good starting point.”

“There’s this whole unprecedented situation, playing at school like Alabama and playing at a school like Oklahoma,” Hurts said. “Ain’t many people in the world that can say they done that. It’s all unprecedented. But I’m focused on the now. We’re focused on the now. We gotta take those steps.”

Hurts said before last season’s national championship game that there’s a lot yet to be written in his story. Sunday was just another memorable chapter.

“It still isn’t over. Ain’t over till I die, I guess,” he said. “I hope that isn’t any time soon.”