Jalen Hurts' father says son will transfer if he doesn't win Alabama QB job

Jalen Hurts will likely transfer from Alabama if he doesn't win the Tide's quarterback competition against Tua Tagovailoa, his father Averion Hurts has told Bleacher Report.

Hurts, a two-year starter who compiled a 26-2 record for Alabama, was benched in favor of Tagovailoa in the second half of the Tide's College Football Playoff title game against Georgia. Tagovailoa led Alabama to a 26-23 overtime win after Georgia jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead.

MORE: What's next for Hurts after advent of Tagovailoa?

"I told Jalen, you f—ed up, you opened the door and put yourself in this situation," Averion Hurts told Bleacher Report in Hurts' hometown of Channelview, Texas. "Now it's up to you to dig yourself out."

In the event Hurts isn't able to reclaim the starting position, however, Averion Hurts suspects his son won't change positions at Alabama: "He's not a tight end or an H-back or anything else." If he doesn't beat out Tagovailoa, he said, he sees one outcome:

"He'd be the biggest free agent in college football history," he said.

Hurts would have two years of eligibility remaining if he did transfer.

MORE: Sizing up Hurts vs. Tagovailoa

The situation is complicated further now that Tagovailoa, widely considered the favorite to win the job, has a broken throwing hand that might keep him from participating in the Tide's spring game on Saturday.

There's also a strong possibility the loser of Alabama's spring game could transfer, as both Hurts and Tagovailoa are talented enough to start elsewhere. If that were to happen, Alabama would have only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster after ECU graduate transfer Gardner Minshew spurned his commitment to the Tide in favor of Washington State.

"Coach (Nick) Saban's job is to do what's best for his team. I have no problem with that," Averion Hurts told Bleacher Report. "My job is to do what's best for Jalen—and make no mistake, Jalen is a quarterback, and he wants to play quarterback."

Story Continues

It will be interesting to see how Saban handles this situation, just days ahead of the Tide's spring game. It's likely he will keep this competition going well into the week of the Tide's season-opener against Louisville.

Regardless, he will have to deal with the possibility of losing a very talented quarterback — whether it be Hurts or Tagovailoa.