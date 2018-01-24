Jalen Crutcher's 3 helps Dayton hold off Davidson 65-64

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Trey Landers scored 16 points, Jalen Crutcher made a key 3-pointer and Dayton held off Davidson 65-64 on Tuesday night.

Crutcher's 3 gave the Flyers (10-10, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) a 63-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining. Kellan Grady missed a jumper on Davidson's next possession, then Landers hit two free throws to stretch the Flyers' lead to 65-61. Grady's 3-pointer made it a one-point game with 3.3 seconds left.

Darrell Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Will Magarity grabbed the defensive rebound, but Grady couldn't get off a midcourt shot as time expired.

Josh Cunningham added 15 points and Davis 14 for Dayton. Crutcher had six assists, and scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Peyton Aldridge scored 24 points to lead Davidson (10-8, 5-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson chipped in 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Magarity had 12 points.

The Flyers committed 21 turnovers in its 14-point loss against Rhode Island on Saturday, but had just six against Davidson.