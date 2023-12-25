Jalen Brunson scores 38 to lead Knicks over Bucks 129-122, snap Milwaukee’s 7-game winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 38 points and the New York Knicks snapped Milwaukee’s seven-game winning streak, ending their lengthy skid against the Bucks with a 129-122 victory Monday.

The Knicks had dropped nine straight meetings, including a 130-111 loss on Saturday in the opener of this two-game series. The Bucks had handled New York easily twice while rolling through their December schedule, but they haven’t solved Brunson all season, and the point guard got plenty of help from his teammates this time.

Julius Randle added 24 points and nine rebounds, RJ Barrett bounced back from a poor game Saturday with 21 points and Immanuel Quickley came off the bench for 20.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each scored 32 points for the Bucks, who fell to 9-2 this month. Khris Middleton added 24.

NUGGETS 120, WARRIORS 114

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 28 points, Nikola Jokic overcame an off day from the field by going 18 of 18 from the free throw line and Denver extended its winning streak to five games by holding off Golden State.

Jokic finished with 26 points despite going 4 of 12 from the floor. He also had 14 rebounds and eight assists.

It was a back-and-forth game that featured nine lead changes in the second half.

Andrew Wiggins gave the Warriors a boost by scoring 22 points as he returned to the floor after missing two games with an illness. Stephen Curry took a bit to warm up, not scoring until midway through the second quarter, but heated up late to finish with 18 points. ___

The Associated Press