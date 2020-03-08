Jakobsen wins GP Monseré

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 09 Arrival Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 5 a 977km stage from Paterna Valencia VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 09 2020 in Valencia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
In the absence of Tirreno-Adriatico, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed a convincing victory at the GP Jean-Pierre Monsere on Sunday.

The Dutch champion had an armchair ride as his Deceuninck-QuickStep dominated the closing stages and provided a text-book lead-out.

When Jakobsen opened his sprint, he made no mistake, and comfortably held off the Circus-Wanty Gobert duo of Timothy Dupont and Alfdan de Decker.

Jakobsen, who won stages at the tours of Valencia and the Algarve earlier in the season, wasn’t due to line up at the Belgian one-day race. He was supposed to be travelling to Italy for Tirreno-Adriatico but the week-long race, which was due to begin on Wednesday, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Deceuninck-QuickStep therefore fielded a strong team for the GP Monsere and were the dominant force on the 196.8km race, which was based on 10 laps of a 19km circuit between Hooglede and Roeselare.

An early three-man breakaway – Lionel Taminiaux (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Jens Van der Dool (Metec-TKH), Justin Wolf – BikeAid) – established a lead of four minutes over the peloton but that steadily dropped as the laps – which contained one key climb in the Gitsberg – ticked down.

With seven laps to go, Taminiaux fell away, then Van den Dool with two laps to go and finally Wolf with 25km to go.

There was little interest in attacking and Deceuninck-QuickStep arrived at the last few kilometres ready to take the reigns.

Shane Archbold, Sam Bennett’s usual lead-out man did the early work, leading under the flamme rouge, before another sprinter, Alvaro Hodeg, took it to 500m. Florian Senechal then performed last-man duties and Jakobsen finished the job.


Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

4:41:27

2

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

3

Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

4

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

5

Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

6

Boris Vallee (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

7

Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

8

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

9

Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

10

Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

11

Aaron Grosser (Ger) Bike Aid

12

Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

13

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Ccc Development Team

14

Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal

15

Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

16

Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

17

Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

18

Daragh O'Mahony (Irl) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

19

Jens Van den Dool (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

20

Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop

21

Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

22

Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

23

Alex Vogel (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

24

Justin Timmermans (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

25

August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

26

Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

27

Nick Brabander (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

28

Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop

29

Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

30

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

31

Timon Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

32

Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

33

Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

34

Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

35

Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Ccc Development Team

36

Ivar Slik (Ned) A Bloc Ct

37

Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles

38

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal

39

Yves Lütolf (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

40

Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

41

Niels Van Ekeren (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

42

Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

43

Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid

44

William Bjergfelt (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

45

Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Team Coop

46

Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop

47

Adrien Garel (Fra) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

48

Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

49

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep

50

Stijn Appel (Ned) A Bloc Ct

51

Szymon Tracz (Pol) Ccc Development Team

52

Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

53

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

54

Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

55

Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

56

Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop

57

Ross Lamb (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

58

Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

59

Damian Papierski (Pol) Ccc Development Team

60

Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

61

Adriaan Janssen (Ned) A Bloc Ct

0:00:10

62

Aden James Paterson (Aus)

63

Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

64

Rens Tulner (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

0:00:10

65

Meindert Weulink (Ned) A Bloc Ct

66

Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

67

Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

68

Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal

69

Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

70

Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

71

Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing

72

Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

73

Marco Doets (Ned) A Bloc Ct

74

Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

75

Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

76

Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid

77

Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

78

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

79

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

80

Julien Morice (Fra) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

81

Bert De Backer (Bel) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

82

Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

83

Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:16

84

Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

0:00:26

85

Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

86

Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

87

Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:00:32

88

Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep

89

Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

90

Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

91

Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:00:35

92

Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop

0:00:42

93

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

0:00:47

94

Ruben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

0:01:05

95

Abram Stockman (Bel) Team sks Sauerland Nrw

96

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep

0:01:55

97

Ben Walsh (Irl) Evopro Racing

98

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

99

Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

0:02:20

100

Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

0:03:21

101

Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop

0:03:25

102

Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:03:52

103

Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

104

Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:04:30

105

Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

0:05:33

106

Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid

107

Julian Braun (Ger) Team sks Sauerland Nrw

108

Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing

109

Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Evopro Racing

110

Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing

111

Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid

112

Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

113

Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team sks Sauerland Nrw

114

Raphael Krähemann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

115

Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

116

Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

117

Nils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

118

Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm

119

Oskar Nisu (Est) Ferei-Ccn

120

Jasper De Plus (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

121

Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid

122

Karol Wawrzyniak (Pol) Ccc Development Team

DNF

Kacper Walkowiak (Pol) Ccc Development Team

DNF

Michal Galka (Pol) Ccc Development Team

DNF

Louis Leinau (Ger) Team sks Sauerland Nrw

DNF

Jord Baak (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

DNF

Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team

DNF

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep

DNF

Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

DNF

Wouter Wippert (Ned) Evopro Racing

DNF

Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex

DNF

Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

DNF

Owen James (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

DNF

Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal

DNF

Marijn Van den Berg (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel

DNF

Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy

DNF

Mel Van der Veekens (Ned) A Bloc Ct

DNF

Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

DNF

Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

DNF

Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

DNF

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

DNF

Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

DNF

Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team sks Sauerland Nrw

DNF

William Harper (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

DNS

Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen

