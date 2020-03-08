Jakobsen wins GP Monseré
In the absence of Tirreno-Adriatico, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed a convincing victory at the GP Jean-Pierre Monsere on Sunday.
The Dutch champion had an armchair ride as his Deceuninck-QuickStep dominated the closing stages and provided a text-book lead-out.
When Jakobsen opened his sprint, he made no mistake, and comfortably held off the Circus-Wanty Gobert duo of Timothy Dupont and Alfdan de Decker.
Jakobsen, who won stages at the tours of Valencia and the Algarve earlier in the season, wasn’t due to line up at the Belgian one-day race. He was supposed to be travelling to Italy for Tirreno-Adriatico but the week-long race, which was due to begin on Wednesday, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Deceuninck-QuickStep therefore fielded a strong team for the GP Monsere and were the dominant force on the 196.8km race, which was based on 10 laps of a 19km circuit between Hooglede and Roeselare.
An early three-man breakaway – Lionel Taminiaux (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Jens Van der Dool (Metec-TKH), Justin Wolf – BikeAid) – established a lead of four minutes over the peloton but that steadily dropped as the laps – which contained one key climb in the Gitsberg – ticked down.
With seven laps to go, Taminiaux fell away, then Van den Dool with two laps to go and finally Wolf with 25km to go.
There was little interest in attacking and Deceuninck-QuickStep arrived at the last few kilometres ready to take the reigns.
Shane Archbold, Sam Bennett’s usual lead-out man did the early work, leading under the flamme rouge, before another sprinter, Alvaro Hodeg, took it to 500m. Florian Senechal then performed last-man duties and Jakobsen finished the job.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4:41:27
2
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
3
Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
4
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
5
Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6
Boris Vallee (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
7
Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
9
Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
10
Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
11
Aaron Grosser (Ger) Bike Aid
12
Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
13
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Ccc Development Team
14
Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15
Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
16
Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17
Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen
18
Daragh O'Mahony (Irl) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
19
Jens Van den Dool (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
20
Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
21
Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22
Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
23
Alex Vogel (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
24
Justin Timmermans (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
25
August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
26
Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
27
Nick Brabander (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
28
Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
29
Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
30
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
31
Timon Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
32
Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
33
Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
34
Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen
35
Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Ccc Development Team
36
Ivar Slik (Ned) A Bloc Ct
37
Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
38
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
39
Yves Lütolf (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
40
Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
41
Niels Van Ekeren (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
42
Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
43
Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
44
William Bjergfelt (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
45
Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Team Coop
46
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
47
Adrien Garel (Fra) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
48
Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
50
Stijn Appel (Ned) A Bloc Ct
51
Szymon Tracz (Pol) Ccc Development Team
52
Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
53
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
54
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
55
Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen
56
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
57
Ross Lamb (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
58
Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
59
Damian Papierski (Pol) Ccc Development Team
60
Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
61
Adriaan Janssen (Ned) A Bloc Ct
0:00:10
62
Aden James Paterson (Aus)
63
Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
64
Rens Tulner (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
0:00:10
65
Meindert Weulink (Ned) A Bloc Ct
66
Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
67
Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
68
Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
69
Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70
Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
71
Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
72
Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
73
Marco Doets (Ned) A Bloc Ct
74
Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
75
Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
76
Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
77
Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
79
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
80
Julien Morice (Fra) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
81
Bert De Backer (Bel) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
82
Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
83
Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:16
84
Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen
0:00:26
85
Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86
Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
87
Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:00:32
88
Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
89
Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
90
Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91
Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:00:35
92
Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
0:00:42
93
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
0:00:47
94
Ruben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
0:01:05
95
Abram Stockman (Bel) Team sks Sauerland Nrw
96
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
0:01:55
97
Ben Walsh (Irl) Evopro Racing
98
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99
Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen
0:02:20
100
Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
0:03:21
101
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
0:03:25
102
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:03:52
103
Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
104
Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:04:30
105
Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
0:05:33
106
Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
107
Julian Braun (Ger) Team sks Sauerland Nrw
108
Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
109
Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Evopro Racing
110
Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing
111
Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
112
Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
113
Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team sks Sauerland Nrw
114
Raphael Krähemann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
115
Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
116
Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
117
Nils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
118
Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&b Hotels-Vital Concept p / b Ktm
119
Oskar Nisu (Est) Ferei-Ccn
120
Jasper De Plus (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
121
Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid
122
Karol Wawrzyniak (Pol) Ccc Development Team
DNF
Kacper Walkowiak (Pol) Ccc Development Team
DNF
Michal Galka (Pol) Ccc Development Team
DNF
Louis Leinau (Ger) Team sks Sauerland Nrw
DNF
Jord Baak (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
DNF
Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Merckx Cycling Team
DNF
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNF
Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNF
Wouter Wippert (Ned) Evopro Racing
DNF
Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNF
Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen
DNF
Owen James (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
DNF
Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNF
Marijn Van den Berg (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
DNF
Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
DNF
Mel Van der Veekens (Ned) A Bloc Ct
DNF
Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNF
Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNF
Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNF
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNF
Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNF
Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team sks Sauerland Nrw
DNF
William Harper (GBr) Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
DNS
Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Canyon dhb p / b Soreen