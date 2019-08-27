Jakobsen tops Bennett in photo finish, wins 4th Vuelta stage

EL PUIG, Spain (AP) -- With his eyes closed, Fabio Jakobsen beat Sam Bennett in a photo finish to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, while Nicolas Roche kept the overall lead ahead of Nairo Quintana.

Jakobsen fended off a strong charge by Bennett in the final meters (yards) of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) ride from Cullera to El Puig on Spain's eastern coast.

''I couldn't see because I closed my eyes, Sam was so close,'' said Jakobsen, who will turn 23 on Saturday. ''I went for the line and threw my bike. When I saw people from the team cheering I knew I had won. This is a big one.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was the first Grand Tour stage win for the Dutch rider from team Deceuninck-Quiock Step.

''To win in a Grand Tour is one of the things you dream of as a sprinter,'' Jakobsen said. ''In my head I thought I could do it, but you never know for sure. To win a stage of La Vuelta wearing the colors of your country is amazing.''

Bennett won Monday's third stage with team Bora-Hansgrohe.

''This one hurts a lot,'' the Irishman said. ''It was really hard to position myself in the final kilometers. On the last roundabout I lost many positions because I chose the wrong side. I really forced this one to happen but it just didn't go as I hoped for.''

Roche, an Irishman with Team Sunweb, finished safely in the peloton. He will carry a two-second lead over Quintana entering Wednesday's fifth stage, which will take riders 170 kilometers (105 miles) from the city of L'Eliana to a finish by an astronomical observatory in Arcos de las Salinas.

Story continues

''I had to make sure we were out of trouble,'' Roche said. ''Tomorrow will be a completely different scenario. I expect fireworks from the Colombian riders. I know it is going to be very difficult to keep the red jersey, it might be very ambitious to aim at doing so, but I am going to do my best and fight until the last meter.''

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports