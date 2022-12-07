JaKobe Coles career night leads No. 24 TCU over Jackson State

No. 24 TCU extended its winning streak to five games with a commanding 78-51 win over Jackson State Tuesday night.

Once again the Horned Frogs were short-handed as Mike Miles Jr. and Emanuel Miller sat out against the Tigers. Despite missing two of their best players TCU handled a JSU team that entered the night 1-6.

JaKobe Coles produced a new career-high against Jackson State with 21 points. Coles was a major factor on both ends of the court as he hit timely jumpshots and forced numerous Jackson State turnovers.

Coles went on a person 6-0 run in the second half to create permanent separation for the Horned Frogs. He hit a long jumpshot, then made two free throws and finished the run by dunking on a JSU defender to put TCU ahead 54-34.

TCU led by as many as 27 points in the second half to pull away from Jackson State.

Coles lights it up

TCU has regularly found itself in next man up territory and it was no different against the Tigers. Without the team’s two leading scorers, JaKobe Coles stepped up to fill the void and was terrific in the first half. With about nine minutes remaining in the first half, Coles had almost half of TCU’s 25 points.

Coles hit his first shot, a 3-pointer, and then quickly added another layup to put the Horned Frogs ahead 16-7. Coles next 3-pointer made it a 12-point lead as TCU jumped on JSU early. Coles did it on defensive end, too, as he pinned a Jackson State’s player shot to the glass with a terrific block midway through the half.

His best play came when he was setting up one of his teammates. After JSU went on a small run to make it 29-19, Coles forced a turnover and then made a mid-air pass to a streaking Shahada Wells in transition. Wells rose up and dunked all over a defender for a highlight poster dunk.

Coles matched his career-high of 15 points in the first half.

The Baugh effect





It’s just his second back of the season, but Damion Baugh continues to impress with the impact he’s had on the team. Baugh is one of the team’s best perimeter defenders and his athleticism allowed TCU’s offense to hit another gear in transition.

Baugh had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes of action.

He was constantly setting up his teams and putting the pressure on the Jackson State defense. Baugh hit a smooth pass in traffic to a cutting JaKobe Coles on the baseline to set up a highlight dunk. Coles and Baugh connected on a few more plays on the night as the point guard helped Coles have a breakout game.

It’s inaccurate to say TCU didn’t miss a beat without Mike Miles Jr. But the Horned Frogs looked much better than in previous games when they were forced to play without him. Baugh had a play that’ll likely go viral on social media. Baugh went behind the back with his dribble and then rose up over a defender for one-handed slam dunk to put TCU ahead 68-46.

On the very next play Baugh threw an alley-oop from near half court to Shahada Wells, who made a hanging layup after making a great catch.

TCU controls first half

The Horned Frogs were in front for almost the entire first half, but there was some strangeness to how it played out. Despite leading 39-27 at the half, the Horned Frogs were out-rebounded by one in the opening 20 minutes. TCU held Jackson State to just over 30% shooting, but only shot the ball 36% themselves.

So how were they able to take a 12-point lead? Aside from a brilliant half by JaKobe Coles, TCU feasted on turnovers by Jackson State. The Horned Frogs forced 12 turnovers and had 22 fast break points as Damion Baugh and Shahada Wells pushed the tempo effectively.

The Horned Frogs biggest lead was 29-13, but Jackson State was able to battle back by going to a zone defense to slow TCU down. The Tigers went on a 12-2 run and hit three straight 3-pointers to make it 31-25 with under three minutes before halftime.

Coles hit a 3-pointer after the Tigers cut it to six and just before halftime he stole the ball from a JSU player and found Wells for a transition basket to put TCU in comfortable position at the half.