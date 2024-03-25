Jakob Chychrun breaks late tie with his 2nd power-play goal, Senators beat Oilers 5-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun broke a tie with 3:03 left with his second power-play goal of game to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Sunday night.

With Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm off for holding, Chychrun scored on the second of Ottawa's three third-period shots, with the third coming on Parker Kelly's empty-netter.

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves.

Zach Hyman scored his 50th goal for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid had two assists to push his season total to 91 and join Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey as the only Oilers to reach 90.

Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl also scored and Calvin Pickard made 11 saves for Edmonton, coming off a 6-3 loss in Toronto on Saturday night. The Senators also played Saturday night, beating New Jersey 5-2 on the road.

Edmonton forward Evander Kane sat out for what the Oilers called a “maintenance day.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press