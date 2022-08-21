Jake Wightman ends successful summer with silver and celebratory late-night swim

Ben Bloom
·5 min read
Jake Wightman gave his dad another medal to celebrate as he won 800m silver in Munich - GETTY IMAGES
Jake Wightman gave his dad another medal to celebrate as he won 800m silver in Munich - GETTY IMAGES

Wander through Munich’s famous English Garden in the early hours of Monday morning and you might just have spotted an inebriated Jake Wightman floating down the famous Eisbach river, carefully avoiding the nude sunbathing meadow that sits next to it. “My dad will probably be there,” he joked. “That’s more his scene.”

It has been quite the summer for Jake and Geoff, who have rapidly become one of the most famous father-son sports combinations in Britain.

In Eugene, a little over a month ago, they combined to produce one of the sporting moments of the year with Jake claiming a stunning world 1,500 metres title and Geoff, his coach and commentator, calling the action inside the stadium.

To a Commonwealth 800m bronze won a fortnight ago in Birmingham, they can now add a European 800m silver. It has been a spectacular summer’s work that will doubtless change Jake’s life forever. No wonder he was overdue a celebratory late-night swim.

Wightman with his dad, Jack, and mum, Susan after his memorable 1,500m gold at last month's World Championships - PA
Wightman with his dad, Jack, and mum, Susan after his memorable 1,500m gold at last month's World Championships - PA

“I have not drunk for so long that it won’t take many beers,” said Jake. “I want to go down the river. The bus leaves at 10.45am, so I will take a suitcase in case I’m late. I’m going to try to get down the river tonight and hopefully be sober enough to enjoy it and not risk injury.”

If Jake’s world title victory over his preferred distance was the undoubted highlight of his summer, his ability to come back and win two more medals in his weaker event weeks later speaks to a commendable determination and resilience.

“The thing I’m proudest about is I’ve kept my head through it all because it could easily have been a s--- show after the worlds,” he said. “Mentally, it was hard to come back.”

Sunday night’s European silver was agonisingly close to another gold. Nestled in the main pack for much of the race, Jake did not make his move until 200m remained - the same point he snatched the lead in the world 1,500m final.

This time, he had to run wider than desired and was only second rounding the final bend. Try as he might, he could not edge past Spain’s Mariano Garcia, who triumphed in a personal best one minute 44.85 seconds. Wightman took silver in 1:44.91, his fastest time of the season, with Ireland’s Mark English claiming bronze.

“I’d love for that to have been a gold. I came close,” said Wightman, who revealed he wants to attempt an 800/1,500m double at next year’s World Championships.

“The problem with 800m running is you need to be tactically perfect and I was a little bit too far back in the straight to make up the gap. Silver it is then.

“I’m disappointed, but if you’d said to me before that I’d come away with a silver, I’d have taken that.”

These European Championships marked a notable change for the usual Wightman partnership, with Geoff not on commentary duty in Munich and therefore able to serve solely as coach and father for the first time at a major competition in four years.

“I think he was probably bored as he had a lot of free time compared to hanging out with his mates doing the announcing,” said Jake, who is never short of a word in jest about his father.

After a clip of Geoff somehow maintaining his composure while commentating on his son’s world 1,500m title went viral, Jake jokingly compared his father to an emotionless robot. But Geoff says there is good reason for his lack of outward passion.

“If you make the comparison with football managers, you get some who are tremendously excitable, off the bench and shouting at players trying to be part of the onfield action,” he said. “Then you get others like Alf Ramsey, who just sit quietly on the bench and let the players get on with it. That’s always how I thought it should be.

“I know I am abnormal in not showing too much emotion. But partly that’s because it was once queried whether I should be doing his races, when I did the World Indoors in 2018.

“It was pretty clear then that if I had been at all partisan then I wouldn’t have got to do it again. So I’ve always veered the other way in not giving anything away. I am there for everybody - all the competitors and people in the stands - not just him. I have to keep a lid on it.”

There were no such issues here, with Geoff purely on watching and coaching duties. Plenty of time for a trip to the English Garden, then.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re