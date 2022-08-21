Jake Wightman ends successful summer with silver and celebratory late-night swim

Jake Wightman gave his dad another medal to celebrate as he won 800m silver in Munich - GETTY IMAGES

Wander through Munich’s famous English Garden in the early hours of Monday morning and you might just have spotted an inebriated Jake Wightman floating down the famous Eisbach river, carefully avoiding the nude sunbathing meadow that sits next to it. “My dad will probably be there,” he joked. “That’s more his scene.”

It has been quite the summer for Jake and Geoff, who have rapidly become one of the most famous father-son sports combinations in Britain.

In Eugene, a little over a month ago, they combined to produce one of the sporting moments of the year with Jake claiming a stunning world 1,500 metres title and Geoff, his coach and commentator, calling the action inside the stadium.

To a Commonwealth 800m bronze won a fortnight ago in Birmingham, they can now add a European 800m silver. It has been a spectacular summer’s work that will doubtless change Jake’s life forever. No wonder he was overdue a celebratory late-night swim.

Wightman with his dad, Jack, and mum, Susan after his memorable 1,500m gold at last month's World Championships - PA

“I have not drunk for so long that it won’t take many beers,” said Jake. “I want to go down the river. The bus leaves at 10.45am, so I will take a suitcase in case I’m late. I’m going to try to get down the river tonight and hopefully be sober enough to enjoy it and not risk injury.”

If Jake’s world title victory over his preferred distance was the undoubted highlight of his summer, his ability to come back and win two more medals in his weaker event weeks later speaks to a commendable determination and resilience.

“The thing I’m proudest about is I’ve kept my head through it all because it could easily have been a s--- show after the worlds,” he said. “Mentally, it was hard to come back.”

Sunday night’s European silver was agonisingly close to another gold. Nestled in the main pack for much of the race, Jake did not make his move until 200m remained - the same point he snatched the lead in the world 1,500m final.

This time, he had to run wider than desired and was only second rounding the final bend. Try as he might, he could not edge past Spain’s Mariano Garcia, who triumphed in a personal best one minute 44.85 seconds. Wightman took silver in 1:44.91, his fastest time of the season, with Ireland’s Mark English claiming bronze.

“I’d love for that to have been a gold. I came close,” said Wightman, who revealed he wants to attempt an 800/1,500m double at next year’s World Championships.

“The problem with 800m running is you need to be tactically perfect and I was a little bit too far back in the straight to make up the gap. Silver it is then.

“I’m disappointed, but if you’d said to me before that I’d come away with a silver, I’d have taken that.”

These European Championships marked a notable change for the usual Wightman partnership, with Geoff not on commentary duty in Munich and therefore able to serve solely as coach and father for the first time at a major competition in four years.

“I think he was probably bored as he had a lot of free time compared to hanging out with his mates doing the announcing,” said Jake, who is never short of a word in jest about his father.

After a clip of Geoff somehow maintaining his composure while commentating on his son’s world 1,500m title went viral, Jake jokingly compared his father to an emotionless robot. But Geoff says there is good reason for his lack of outward passion.

Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ❤️@JakeSWightman @WightmanGeoff @SusanWightman6 pic.twitter.com/8I8IT6ntwb — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 20, 2022

“If you make the comparison with football managers, you get some who are tremendously excitable, off the bench and shouting at players trying to be part of the onfield action,” he said. “Then you get others like Alf Ramsey, who just sit quietly on the bench and let the players get on with it. That’s always how I thought it should be.

“I know I am abnormal in not showing too much emotion. But partly that’s because it was once queried whether I should be doing his races, when I did the World Indoors in 2018.

“It was pretty clear then that if I had been at all partisan then I wouldn’t have got to do it again. So I’ve always veered the other way in not giving anything away. I am there for everybody - all the competitors and people in the stands - not just him. I have to keep a lid on it.”

There were no such issues here, with Geoff purely on watching and coaching duties. Plenty of time for a trip to the English Garden, then.