Jake is a trans man. He froze his eggs. Then he met Hannah, a trans woman. Now they have two children

Jake and Hannah Graf

Against all odds, transgender couple Jake and Hannah Graf are now happily married with two daughters. Here, in an exclusive extract from their book, they share their story.

Hannah

There’s a moment in the afternoon when Millie, our eldest, is at nursery and Teddie is napping in her cot, that the house seems to breathe a sigh of relief. I make a cup of tea and sit with my eyes closed, allowing myself to feel, even just for a second, some peace.

The living room is in happy chaos, every surface covered in the miscellany of a busy life: unopened bills, invites to parties, baby toys. The real mayhem will begin as soon as Millie is back. Jake will fire up the barbecue and cook lamb steaks and chargrilled lettuce (the deal is, he does the cooking, washing, general upkeep, I do Teddie’s night feeds). Once the children are asleep, we’ll settle down, sometimes mix a drink or pour a glass of wine, and put the world to rights, peppered with a little gossip, some laughs.

There was a time, even just a decade ago, that I couldn’t begin to conceive of such a future for myself. I was in the British Army, on my way to becoming Captain, but I was also in a dark place: alone, lost and only able really to be myself in the confines of my small room in Fallingbostel barracks. These memories still haunt me, but there’s nothing like children to snap you out of it and keep you in the present.

Later that night, Teddie is down and I’m sitting on the floor of Millie’s room singing lullabies, when my phone lights up. An Instagram notification. My stomach turns as I read it: You’re a man… I hope your kid dies.

I try to finish the lullaby, not wanting Millie to sense there’s anything wrong, but my mind is elsewhere. My phone lights up as yet more comments come in. Horrifyingly, these sorts of texts and Instagram comments are part of daily life.

Jake

Hannah walks back into the kitchen, her face a mixture of sadness and exhaustion. As I walk over, she switches off her phone. She doesn’t need to tell me what happened. I know that look. I get the same kind of messages. But, with an inner strength that I so love about her, she simply says, ‘Did you put the wine in the fridge?’

Were it not for the kids, there would be days when Hannah and I wouldn’t leave bed. Yet amid the abuse, there’s support. In 2020, a Channel 4 documentary followed our surrogacy journey and the birth of Millie. We expected some online hate but received thousands of positive messages.

I remember one: I’m 74 years old, never met anyone transgender, and I’m now ashamed of the way I thought about transgender people. That’s all we can hope for – that by telling our story we might change the way we’re viewed.

Hannah with baby Teddie, now one - Imogen Freeland

Jake

Even before I had the words to articulate it, I knew I wasn’t just a ‘tomboy’ – I was a boy. From the age of two or three, I’d tell anyone who would listen, something adults would roll their eyes or laugh about.

My upbringing was an affluent one. We lived in a big five-storey townhouse in Notting Hill, my little sister Chloe and I had lovely nannies and an ever-present mother whom we adored. I went to the Lycée, a prestigious French school in South Kensington where Madonna sent her kids, and we enjoyed wonderful holidays in Mallorca and Malta.

I loved being around the pool in my little swim shorts and bare chest. I looked just like the other boys and often befriended them, playing on the beach until my parents called me in. Then they’d hear my name and the bubble would burst. I was a ‘girl’.

I loathed being made to wear dresses, an endless source of arguments. Once I was asked to be a bridesmaid and the thought of appearing in public dressed in the ruffled dress and flowery headband kept me awake for weeks. As I walked down the aisle tossing rose petals I might as well have been naked, for how ashamed I felt.

Shame dug its roots into me. I felt disgusted by myself as a ‘girl’ – puberty being on the horizon seemed mortifying, a big ticking clock. As I grew older my desire to be a boy crystalised to the point that I would put a pair of socks in my pants to feel more ‘real’. My hair was very curly and I’d beg my mother to let me keep it short, which she did to my relief.

To my parents, I was stubborn and impossible. But for me the fact that the people I was closest to couldn’t see that I was suffering turned me into a ball of rage.

Hannah

My experience was very different to Jake’s. Whereas he was clear that he felt like a boy in a girl’s body from the age of two, it took until my late teens to really acknowledge that I was a woman. There was something, though, a nagging feeling, like having a stone in your shoe – I knew it was there but mostly I’d ignore it.

Family life in Wales was mainly harmonious. I was high spirited, sporty and from early on I knew I wanted to be an Army officer. Dad was cool about it but Mum had her reservations, which I can understand now as a parent. My own biggest worry, particularly when I enrolled at Sandhurst, was: if I’m trans, what does that mean for my military career?

As it was, this wasn’t something I had time to contemplate during training. Five miles into a weighted run, gender identity wasn’t front of mind, yet it was always there.

In the privacy of my room I was inhabiting my female identity whenever I could. Thanks to all the fancy dress parties (officers love a party!), there was always a good excuse for having dresses and make-up lying around. During my second term, there was a circus-themed night and I went as a mime artist, an excuse to peruse Boots for red lipstick.

The night was fairly typical; music, dancing, drinks. But the next morning my lips were still bright red. It wasn’t lipstick but 24-hour lip stain. Panic washed over me as I imagined the Colour Sergeant’s response – I was due on parade in 30 minutes.

Frantically I read the small print, which recommended an ‘oil-based product’ for removal. I looked around for something. And there, next to the mess tins, was my rifle cleaning kit. Yes, I wiped off my lipstick with gun oil. It was actually very effective. I can think of no better visual metaphor for being secretly trans in the Army.

Jake

I spent my teenage years trying to hide my chest. I briefly tried binding it with bandages but mostly I’d wear baggy T-shirts and hunch over. It still affects my posture but if I catch myself sinking inwards today I’ll take a deep breath and roll my shoulders back, proud of the man I am.

When I left the Lycée and enrolled at sixth-form college, I made new friendships and my defences started to come down. For a while we smoked banana peel (some bright spark had read that it was hallucinogenic), then I started to dabble in drugs. Soon they were my escape.

I got a new ‘queer haircut’ and threw myself into the lesbian scene, working at a gay bar. I was drunk every night. But shortly after my 18th birthday, my bubble burst.

One day my father called me into the living room with my mother and sister. He struggled as he said: ‘I’ve been told that I have cancer.’

The room started spinning. I steadied myself on the mantelpiece. It was mesothelioma, he said. He’d been given a year to live.

I should have hugged him but a sharp numbness took hold. My true feelings were so deeply buried that the right words were impossible to grasp. I muttered something and left.

I regret that I wasn’t there for my family when they needed me most. But I couldn’t take care of myself, I had zero capacity.

After Dad died I started university but dropped out after a few months and ended up in a Brighton squat, partying and drinking hard; so hard that I ended up in A&E with acute pancreatitis. ‘You’re drinking yourself to death,’ the doctor warned, but all I could think was, how the hell am I going to get through life if I can’t drink?

The pattern continued. Then one day, feeling deeply isolated, I rang my mum’s doorbell. I didn’t really know what I wanted, only that I had to see her.

She guided me to the living room and sat me in a chair. ‘Try to calm down. It’s OK.’ She spoke soothingly and, between sobs, I admitted, ‘I’ve been so unhappy because...’ Mum looked at me kindly. ‘... Because I’ve always been a boy.’

She pulled me in for an embrace. The first thing she said was not what I had expected. ‘Right. So… what are we going to do about this?’

Those words changed everything.

Jake with the couple's eldest daughter Millie, now three - Imogen Freeland

Hannah

After Sandhurst, I was posted to Germany, commanding my first platoon of 30 soldiers within 2 Close Support Battalion, the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. Soon I found a groove. I’d begun to earn the respect of my soldiers and had my own private room, where I could wear whatever felt natural. Then I was deployed to Afghanistan.

My time there took me to a dark place. For years I had lived a double life, but with so little privacy at Camp Bastion I could only live one of those lives. I was proud to be serving my country but if I wanted to be truly happy I had to make a change.

Back at home, on Facebook Messenger one evening, I noticed one of my friends’ girlfriends, Lucy, online. I typed: ‘Hey Lucy, I’ve never told anyone this before, but I actually feel like I’m a woman.’ I held my breath, waiting for her response.

When she replied, ‘OK, there’s nothing wrong with that,’ relief flooded over me. Weeks later, I received a card from her in the post and a make-up palette. I felt a bit of shame ebb away.

Jake

Mum came with me to my first therapy appointment. Within half an hour, the therapist said, ‘Well, you’ve obviously got gender dysphoria.’ It was such a relief, affirmation that this was medical, that I wasn’t the ‘bad’ child that I’d always felt myself to be.

‘I just want you to be happy so I’ll do whatever I can to help,’ Mum reassured me, and, after follow-ups and referrals, the wheels were in motion for testosterone therapy.

My first shot was on 5 May 2007. I remember the thrill and thinking: This is it. The start of living. Over the next few months my voice dropped a few octaves and I started to grow facial hair.

I had top surgery at a private clinic on Harley Street to remove my breast tissue, which meant minimal scarring. I remember the euphoria as they removed my bandages. My body for the first time felt like my own.

Back at home recovering, Mum and I discussed my new name. ‘I really like Chad,’ I offered. ‘Oh darling, that’s a country,’ she quipped, rolling her eyes.

We went over countless options, with Mum vetoing most. It felt important that she sign it off. When she suggested Jake it instantly resonated.

Hannah

I’d agreed to support an expedition to Malta, leading a handful of soldiers scuba diving. During my leave just before, I’d been out shopping with Lucy and spontaneously had my ears pierced with the smallest, most subtle studs, aware that we weren’t required to wear uniform for the trip and figuring I could leave them in for the required four weeks, then remove them after Malta. I hadn’t accounted for the ex-Special Forces Major who organised the expedition. He cornered me, then back in the UK my commanding officer ordered me to report to his office.

I steeled myself as the barrage began. The air turned blue as my integrity and ability to command were questioned. It was horrible.

I felt frustration, anger but above all a sense of injustice. I’d always put the Army first, hiding my true self, and it was all crashing down. Without planning to, I stated three not-so-simple words: ‘I am transgender.’

In that moment something seemed to give in the room. ‘I didn’t know that. I’m sorry,’ he said. I could tell it was heartfelt. I hadn’t intended to come out to him but I started to talk. Amazingly, he was sympathetic, adding, ‘Did you know that I am gay?’ I stared in disbelief. ‘I didn’t.’

I emerged with LGBT support contacts. Buoyed, I went to a GP for a referral to a military psychiatrist. I’ve always had this worry that I’m not trans enough to be trans because I didn’t fit the stereotypical model, so to find out a qualified psychiatrist agreed with me was comforting.

The first day I went to work as Captain Hannah Winterbourne and a soldier saluted me with a ‘Good morning, Ma’am’, I nearly cried with joy. I’d been taking hormones for a few months by then. Mum and Dad were supportive too and if they felt any discomfort at my transition, they hid it.

After a year I checked into a private hospital in Manchester for breast augmentation and later I went through lower surgery, not something that I wish to dwell on because it is intensely personal. It was painful, with a long recovery time, but resulted in me being much happier.

In many ways, one could say that I had by now ‘completed’ my transition, but something was still missing: Romance.

One afternoon in December 2015, I was mindlessly scrolling Facebook when a friend request popped up. Jake Graf. I knew who he was; his acting career was taking off and he was in the upcoming film The Danish Girl.

I wrote him a note to say hello and 20 minutes later he was messaging back, sweet, innocent flirting.

He suggested a phone call but I’ve always had an insecurity about my voice being quite deep. But finally, after a week of online chat, I agreed.

He instantly put me at ease. He was charming, funny, very bright. Then he did something that had never happened to me: he invited me on a date.

Jake

We arranged to meet under the clock in Waterloo Station. Scanning the crowd, I spotted her: tall and slim with shoulder-length brown hair, nervously playing on her phone. I fancied her immediately. We both went in for an awkward hug, then started laughing. She had the most beautiful smile and a deep, throaty chuckle. By the time we’d finished our first drink, I remember feeling I’d known this girl for years.

Hannah

Time flew by that night. Jake suggested we go for dinner at a riverside sushi restaurant – my worst nightmare as I don’t eat fish, but I didn’t want to come across as difficult. As it turned out, Jake doesn’t eat fish either but loved it for the hot sake. We barely paused for breath during dinner, conversation flowed. His life seemed so fascinating – and worlds apart from Army life.

Jake

Our first date had lasted 11 hours. After we’d parted, catching the last train, I knew I wanted to see her again soon. Looking back, neither of us played it cool but if you know, you know. And we wanted to see where it would go.

Hannah

Jake was never a big fan of visiting me at the Army barracks in Tidworth. I think he found Army life an alien concept so in the early days I’d drive to London most weekends. Six months after our first date, I invited him to an Army ball. It was such a lovely feeling to arrive with a boyfriend on my arm.

Jake

I quickly understood that the Army wasn’t just a job for Hannah; it was a way of life. She was stationed two hours from me, but she warned me that that could change overnight. My last three relationships were long distance, which had been frustrating, so the thought of repeating that pattern scared me.

One night, I whispered, ‘Do you think there’s a world where you might leave the Army one day?’

‘No,’ she answered. ‘It’s my life. And I want to make Major.’

I tried to hide my feelings, to enjoy the time that we had. But we were falling in love and it cast a shadow.

Hannah

After a year or so, my priorities began to shift. The Army had given me a great start but then Jake came along and I had to make that decision for our future. Ultimately, I chose him. And when he proposed in the summer of 2017, during a trip to New York, I said yes immediately.

Hannah: 'After our daughter’s birth, something in me changed... I knew that I would do anything for her, always' - Imogen Freeland

Jake

Hannah and I had talked about having children. Before meeting Hannah, I’d stopped taking testosterone for a spell in order for my eggs to be harvested, then I’d fertilised them using donor sperm from the London Sperm Bank; the embryos were now frozen. But Hannah and I both wanted to be in a solid relationship first.

I decided to ask for her father Brian’s blessing before proposing. My heart pounded as I rang him.

‘I was hoping to ask Hannah to marry me…’ I began. ‘And wondered if that might be OK?’

Brian laughed kindly. ‘Of course you have my blessing. How exciting!’

We briefly discussed my proposal plans, then Brian told me a detailed story about his new lawnmower, which took the edge off.

Hannah

After we’d gotten married and I’d handed in my military ID for the last time, we moved into a flat in south London, the first time we’d properly lived together; a baptism of fire, but we found our groove. I started a new career in finance too, and soon we were ready for our next step – starting a family.

One day as we were driving to see my parents, the phone rang. ‘Is this Hannah Graf?’ a voice asked. ‘We were hoping you could comment on your MBE for services to the military’s LGBTQIA+ community.’

Jake and I looked at each other, shocked, then he mouthed: ‘OH MY GOD. You’re getting an MBE.’

Jake

Laura was a paediatric nurse and a recently separated mother of two from Northern Ireland. We were introduced to her through a mutual contact – she had heard about us through some press we’d done, and wanted to help by being our surrogate.

One of our first questions was ‘Why?’ Hannah and I were incredulous that anyone would be kind enough to help a transgender couple start a family and she told us that she had wanted to be a surrogate since having nearly carried a child for a family member 12 years earlier. She was so frank that it didn’t feel awkward.

The lead-up to the embryo transfer was fraught but Laura was laid back. On the day, as they pulled out the syringe there was a spray of liquid across the room. I panicked, convinced that it was the embryo flying through the air. Nurses reassured me that it was just the solution.

Twelve days later, Laura took a pregnancy test and Skyped us. Slowly she held it up to the camera: two red lines. She was pregnant. Hannah and I burst into tears.

Hannah

I had a lot of time to reflect during Laura’s pregnancy. Partway through, lockdown struck and we hurried to Belfast, renting an Airbnb, not wanting to miss the birth. In those quiet weeks, I worried about whether I would have a mother’s instinct. Would I be able to bond with this child? So much weight is put on the hormones, the pregnancy, I assumed that I’d be lacking. I think Jake was less concerned, only really caring that our baby came into the world healthy and safe, but then it was his embryo, his genetic tie.

Jake

On Easter Sunday, Laura was induced. Only one person was allowed in with her at the birth, so for the next 40 hours Hannah and I paced our Airbnb. Finally, at 5.30am on 14 April our phones pinged: ‘She’s here and she’s healthy.’

We threw on our clothes and drove to the hospital but a nurse correctly but frustratingly told us that as we weren’t our baby’s legal parents yet, she couldn’t tell us where Laura was.

By this point we were exhausted, having not slept properly in days. Finally, three hours later, a nurse who had been filled in on our situation came to get us. Laura looked exhausted but happy as they wheeled her in, a bundle in her arms. She handed it to me, and there she was – our daughter.

Hannah

Three days after our daughter’s birth, something in me changed. We were back in the Airbnb and as I fed her I realised then that I was everything to her. I also knew then that I would do anything for her, always. It clicked. This is what being a mother is. I didn’t need blood ties or a womb to be a mother to my child. I just was.

Hannah

Three weeks after Millie was born, Laura called to catch up. As we wrapped up, she casually dropped in: ‘No pressure, but I want to do this again.’ Jake beamed at me, we’d always hoped for a sibling for Millie.

The next attempt ended in an ectopic pregnancy, heartbreaking all round. We gave it one more shot and our second daughter, Teddie, was born in June 2022.

There will come a time when we’ll explain to them not only the circumstances of their birth, but also that their parents are transgender. I’m not daunted by that. Children understand things in a pure, simple way that many adults can’t grasp. And Millie and Teddie will both know that they were born out of pure love; nothing matters beyond that.

Jake

As we sit in our flat, watching Millie dancing around in the garden, Teddie clapping along, Hannah and I are aware of how lucky we are. Outside of our bubble, the storm rages on. We know that our mere existence disgusts those who believe that we shouldn’t have basic rights and certainly shouldn’t be parents. Despite now being used to that hate, it still chips away. It hurts.

And yet life is good. It will never stop feeling like some kind of miracle that we found each other, against all the odds, and built a world for ourselves as a family filled with happiness and love.

Abridged extract from Becoming Us: A Story of Transgender Love, Joy and Family, by Jake and Hannah Graf (Coronet, £22), out on 29 June; books.telegraph.co.uk