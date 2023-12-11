Jake Tapper Swiftly Takes Down J.D. Vance's GOP Birth Control Claim

Jake Tapper pressed back at Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) for claiming that he doesn’t know “any Republican” who wants to take away rights to birth control.

Vance, in an interview with the CNN anchor on Sunday, cooked up the claim after Ohio’s constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights went into effect last week.

The Ohio senator, in response to the vote, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Republicans “have to recognize how much voters mistrust us” on the topic.

Tapper noted that the Texas Supreme Court has recently blocked a woman from having an abortion for a pregnancy in which her fetus has a rare genetic condition that is almost always fatal.

“Isn’t that situation an example of why many voters might not trust Republicans?” asked Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Vance said he didn’t know the details of the Texas woman’s story and declared that people don’t want blanket abortion bans, adding that GOP lawmakers have to provide exceptions.

“I want to protect as many unborn babies as possible, I also think we have to win the trust back of the American people and one of the ways to do that is to be the truly pro-family party,” Vance said.

“Is birth control part of that policy, empowering women to be able to make those decisions before they get pregnant?” Tapper asked.

“I don’t think that I know any Republican, at least not a Republican with a brain, that’s trying to take those rights away from people but I think it goes deeper than that–,” Vance replied.

Tapper interrupted Vance following his claim, which contradicts efforts by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and a majority of House Republicans last year.

“I mean, I could provide a list for you if you want it,” the CNN anchor offered.

“Well, OK, not anybody I talk to, Jake,” Vance replied.

