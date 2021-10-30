Pro-vaccine Fox News host receives support from CNN anchor over death threats

Photograph: Richard Drew/AP

The CNN anchor Jake Tapper reached across the political aisle on Friday to support Neil Cavuto, a Fox News host who received death threats after pleading for viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking to camera, Tapper said: “We don’t often mention our competitors but the Fox channel anchor opposite us from 4 [pm] until 5 eastern, Neil Cavuto, has been in the news.

“… Neil is a survivor. He has multiple sclerosis, he’s had open heart surgery, he beat stage four cancer and he’s now fighting Covid.

“Neil recently talked about the importance of vaccines on air, precisely to protect people like him who have compromised immune systems.

“Now sadly, many in the audience watching have been lied to about vaccines by others. Neil has received death threats for his simple, logical, science-based call for vaccinations.”

More than 745,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the US. Amid widespread resistance to vaccinations and vaccine mandates, particularly among Republican voters, some Fox News hosts including the primetime star Tucker Carlson have pushed rightwing talking points and conspiracy theories.

Others have advocated vaccinations. Fox News requires staff to be vaccinated or to submit to daily testing.

Cavuto made his plea last Sunday, telling his own network’s Media Buzz show: “My God, stop the politics. Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths, stop the suffering, please get vaccinated, please.”

He said then he had heard “from a lot of people in ongoing nasty emails, ‘You’re a Never Trumper’, or you’re this or ‘We don’t trust you, we don’t believe a word you’re saying.’ And that’s just coming from my family.”

Later, on Fox Business, he shared messages about his vaccinations plea. Some were positive. Others less so.

One said: “I admire your remarkable strength through so much adversity, but let me give you some advice. Shut up and enjoy the fact you’re not dead. For now.”

On his own show, Your World, Cavuto repeated his vaccines plea and presented more disturbing messages.

“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff,” said one. “Good for you. But I’m not happy with less of you. I want ‘none’ of you. I want you gone. Dead. Caput. Fini. Get it? Now, take your two-bit advice, deep-six it and you!”

On CNN, Tapper said: “Neil Cavuto is a gentleman, Neil Cavuto does not deserve that. Stay strong, do we wish you health, and a long, long life.”