Jake Paul's Car Collection Is The Only Non-Controversial Thing About Him

The famous personality has raised some eyebrows, but all we're looking at is his car collection.

I'll admit, the most I knew about Jake Paul a few days ago was that I've seen headlines about his many controversies, and this might be showing my age a little bit. YouTube influencers aren't exactly in the average car collector fold, but they sometimes have the strangest of car collections, and sometimes, the most boring. So after hearing about him over the last few weeks for his audacious past and new career in boxing, we had to wonder if Jake Paul's car collection was as 'storied' as he is, the highlights might surprise you.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Who doesn't love a good Performante? Although, it doesn seem like the standard 'get rich, splurge on a car' vehicle, so we're not surprised to find it in this collection. Then 24, Paul bought himself this lavish supercar in 2018. This Lambo sprints from 0-60mph in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 212 mph.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Jake Paul has had little say about his Rolls-Royce Phantom, except that he forgot which side the gas tank is on. Otherwise, we know that the ultra-luxury model is not a cheap, with a price tag creeping into the mid-six figures, and has a top speed of 155 mph.

Tesla Model X

West Coast Customs Design wrapped Jake Paul's Tesla Model X to make it stand out. Teslas are increasingly finding their way into car collections of the right and famous, a trend that seemed to start with Leonardo Dicaprio and Joe Rogan.

Toyota Tacoma

A highly custom Toyota Tacoma truck was the subject of YouTube video were he was surprised with it by his friend. The video came with a seizure warning, so we're light on the exact details.

