Jake Paul wants Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez fights after beating Anderson Silva to stay undefeated

Nate Diaz was present at ringside in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday (Getty Images)

Jake Paul called out both Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez after his gruelling victory over Anderson Silva.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer remains undefeated and now stands at 6-0 after knocking down the UFC legend en route to claiming a hard-fought unanimous decision win in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night.

Diaz had been present at ringside on the night, supporting close friend Chris Avila, the former MMA fighter who outpointed YouTube star and social media influencer Mikhail ‘Doctor Mike’ Varshavski in the opening bout of the main undercard.

However, he did not stick around to hear the challenge being laid down after apparently going backstage to try to confront Paul, who also believes he is capable of taking down an all-time great like undisputed super-middleweight world champion Canelo, despite having still yet to face a full-time boxer after proposed bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fell through.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b***h,” Paul said in his post-fight interview with Showtime and Ariel Helwani. “He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s**t.

“Then he always leaves the f*****g arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b***h and fight me. And Canelo, you too. You too Canelo.

“You guys said you can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva, I just did it. So why can’t I beat Canelo? F**k y’all.”

Diaz duly hit back on social media with a tweet showing his ‘Real Fight Inc’ team at ringside at the Desert Diamond Arena along with the caption: “The only real fighters here.”