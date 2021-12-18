Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE!

YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul is back in action tonight with a rematch against UFC legend Tyron Woodley.

Tommy Fury was the man Paul wanted to see in the other corner tonight but a broken rib and bacterial infection ruled the Brit out a few weeks ago.

But that does not mean the American is set for an easy night with Woodley putting him through eight rounds in Cleveland less than four months ago. Paul won that fight on a split decision and has teased his opponent with a $500,000 reward if he can win by knockout tonight.

Another eight-round affair is on the cards in Tampa this Saturday night with more than just the world of boxing tuning in to discover the latest chapter in Paul’s ring rollercoaster.

A one-of-a-kind boxing belt...

My “Most Valuable Boxer” belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days. pic.twitter.com/tBNkJjWViC — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 16, 2021

How to watch

Paul vs Woodley 2 is available to watch via Fite TV at a cost of $23.99.

When is the fight?

Fight fans in the UK are facing a very late night, with the main card not scheduled to get underway until 2am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Depending on the length of those undercard bouts, the main event ring walks are not expected until around 5am.

Good evening!

Welcome to the latest chapter in Jake Paul’s boxing career, as he faces his fifth fight and a rematch against Tyron Woodley.

It’s safe to say anything can happen tonight, so buckle up!