Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE results: Boxing stream, latest scorecard and how to watch online

Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.

The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.

Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.

Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more - on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.

Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:

Ring walks expected at around 5am GMT

Paul edged Woodley on points in August meeting

Woodley a late injury replacement for Tommy Fury

Undercard gets started from 2am GMT

02:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Halfway through the fight and Paro is using the most of his longer reach to catch Alamo, but the Puerto Rican looks to be carrying the most threat when he does get his opportunity to land a blow. This is a close fight. Not much to separate the undefeated contenders.

02:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Paro steadies himself with an even second round, but one which also saw him catch his opponent with a couple of flurries. The Australian is the busier fighter into the third, too, and is landing more punches despite Alamo’s movement around the ring.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are in the building ahead of tonight’s main event.

The Chosen One @TWooodley in the building 🏟#PaulWoodley starts in 30 minutes on SHO PPV👉 https://t.co/K8evGXftD4 pic.twitter.com/cq5XgEu1T4 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

02:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Paro makes a solid start but a drop of his left hand gives Alamo a window to catch him with a right hand to send him down inside the first round!

He bounces back to his feet and takes the count before the bell sounds.

02:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The evening’s action will start with a meeting between two undefeated junior welterweights, as Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (20-0-1, 12KOs) takes on Liam Paro of Australia (21-0, 13KOs).

It will be a 10-round contest and the winner will receive a huge boost in their divisional ranking.

02:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The show in Tampa is close to getting underway. Here’s a reminder of the undercard, we’ll get round to it soon but Amanda Serrano’s defence of her world championship title is a huge fight, and could set up a sensational meeting with Katie Taylor next year.

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (four round exhibition)

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

02:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tyron Woodley has said he could complete a trilogy with Jake Paul if he beats the YouTube star tonight.

Should Woodley overcome Paul this time, a third meeting between the Americans is on the cards, according to the 39-year-old.

“Yes, there is a rematch clause in there,” Woodley told TMZ.

“After I knock you out, Mr Betting Man, are you gonna run? Are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work?”

More here:

Tyron Woodley reveals contract clause for Jake Paul fight

01:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.

Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American.

“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out," Bostwick told Betway Insider.

"That’s a crazy clause. He could be dangling that carrot in front of Tyron to get him to come out recklessly, and that also adds pressure on Tyron.

“If Tyron comes out swinging he could get caught – we know Jake has power, don’t sleep on Jake’s power.

“I think Woodley will come out with a fire under his a** and try to bang, but he’s got to be smart. It will be a different kind of fight this time with Woodley taking this fight on short notice.”

01:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Jake Paul has said his rematch with Tyron Woodley will more closely resemble a “bank robbery” than a boxing match.

The YouTube star defeated former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. But Fury had to withdraw from the bout this month due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to claim his rematch.

Woodley, 39, previously tried to secure a second fight with 24-year-old Paul by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – per a bet between the pair – but only now will the American get a second chance at beating his compatriot.

Paul said at a pre-fight press conference this week: “They’re like, ‘Oh, you got Tyron Woodley now.’ No problem.

“That’s why I’ve got the ski mask on; they’re going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat?

“It’s a bank robbery.”

Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley rematch will be ‘bank robbery’

01:30 , Jamie Braidwood

And so that long and winding road brings up to here, to Tampa Bay, Florida, for the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

The Independent’s combat sports correspondent Alex Pattle is on hand with the big pre-fight preview and why, away from the celebrity and criticism, Jake Paul fights do hold genuine sporting merit.

The strange sporting merit of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

01:20 , Jamie Braidwood

The turnaround from Tommy Fury’s withdrawal to the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s rematch getting confirmed was lightening fast.

The 39-year-old agreed to step in with two weeks to go until the fight in Florida - with Paul revealing a lucrative incentive would be on offer for the former UFC champion.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th,” Paul said at the time.

“Unlike the Fury’s, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out.

“First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

Woodley has alleged that Paul ran away from the original rematch in order to fight Fury. “Jake Paul is a b***h. He didn’t want to fight,” he said.

“Like, ‘You did it too late.’ No, you just didn’t want to fight, and they gave you a way out, and you took it and ran. It’s like a little kid in a playground, ‘Na, na, na, na, na,’ when they know they didn’t really win.

“Most people that watched the fight felt like I won the fight. I really didn’t walk away a loser in the fight. My ceiling doesn’t look different right now.”

Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight

01:10 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a further twist in the road, however. After a huge build-up to the fight which featured a distasteful press conference between the fighters and their respective camps, the bout was cancelled less than two weeks before the starting bell.

The news that Tommy Fury had suffered an injury during camp meant the Love Island star was forced to withdraw.

In response, Jake Paul claimed the Briton was the “biggest b****” in boxing - while Fury revealed he was forced to pull out due to a chest infection and a broken rib.

“I can’t do anything else apart from get my body right as soon as possible and look for a new fight date with Jake Paul,” Fury, 22, said.

“There is no other fight that I want out there, that’s the fight that I want next. I’m just gonna recover now and hopefully we can work out a new date for next year.

“Obviously everyone is gonna have their own opinions about the situation and what they think, but there is nothing – when it comes down to it – I can do about being medically unfit to fight.”

Will Jake Paul still fight Tommy Fury?

01:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Immediately after the fight in Cleveland, Paul said he would give Woodley a rematch on one condition: that he would get an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

Woodley shook Paul’s hand and accepted the terms - but there was another contender in town on that Ohio night.

The pressure was building for Paul to face a fighter with an actual boxing background, after he first four opponents all made their debuts against him.

And on that night, Love Island star Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was making his US debut as he picked up a points victory over Anthony Taylor.

Fury called out Paul following his victory, and the pair clashed later that night following Paul’s win against Woodley.

Soon, amid much hype, a blockbuster clash between the two undefeated celebrity pro boxers was confirmed.

Woodley still went ahead and got his ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo, but the 24-year-old had already moved on, with a December 18 date set.

00:50 , Jamie Braidwood

In response to Paul knocking out Ben Askren, a fight between the YouTube star and former UFC champion Woodley was soon forged.

It represented another step up for Paul, given Woodley’s history in the UFC, but it was to be the American’s professional debut in boxing.

At the age of 39 and having lost his last four UFC fights, it was clear that Woodley was past the peak of his powers, however.

Still, the former welterweight king gave Paul a mid-fight scare as the bout went the eight-round distance in Cleveland, Paul’s home town.

Paul was awarded the victory on points to move to 4-0 in professional boxing and although a rematch looked on the cards, the story was about to take a different turn...

Jake Paul edges Tyron Woodley by split decision in tense fight to remain unbeaten

00:39 , Jamie Braidwood

As Jake Paul prepares to make his fifth professional boxing appearance, it’s worth taking a moment to pause and remember just the YouTube star has made it to this point, as well as how his rematch with Tyron Woodley came about.

Paul, a popular but controversial content creator who made his name on Vine, arrived onto the emerging scene of celebrity fights when he took on YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020.

The 24-year-old recorded a knockout on his boxing debut, and repeated the trick when he stopped ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

Soon, Paul was challenged to face an opponent with a background in combat sports, but he also knocked out former MMA professional Ben Askren earlier this year - a result that made many, including Woodley, sit up and take notice.

What is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

00:27 , Jamie Braidwood

“I’m going to try and hurt him. At some point in the fight, he’s going to be down on the ground.”

00:19 , Jamie Braidwood

This was the scene at Friday’s weigh-in, as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came face-to-face ahead of tonight’s rematch.

Jake Paul was fired up as he looks to extend his professional record to 5-0 against the former MMA champion.

00:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will box one another for the second time when they go head-to-head this weekend.

YouTube star Paul defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

However, with Fury withdrawing from the match-up last week due to a broken rib and chest infection, Woodley immediately stepped in.

The wrestling specialist got an “I love Jake,” tattoo after their first in-ring encounter – as per a bet between the opponents – in hope of receiving a rematch, though Paul overlooked Woodley until last week’s news surrounding fury.

Woodley, 39, staggered Paul, 24, in their first fight but failed to capitalise. He will no doubt seek a finish with more conviction this time – especially with Paul promising a $500,000 bonus for Woodley if he secures a knockout – though his fellow American has predicted his own stoppage win.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Saturday 18 December 2021 23:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will rematch one another this weekend, four months after their initial clash.

YouTube sensation Paul defeated the ex-UFC title holder via split decision in August, setting up a fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

Fury was forced to back out of the match-up, however, citing a broken rib and chest infection last week. Woodley immediately stepped in, receiving the rematch he had previously tried to secure by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – as per a bet between himself and Paul.

The 39-year-old hurt Paul, 24, in their initial in-ring meeting, and he will no doubt seek a finish with greater conviction this time around. The added incentive will be a $500,000 bonus, paid by Paul, though the YouTuber has promised his own stoppage win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight between the two Americans.

What time is the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight on in the UK?

Saturday 18 December 2021 23:52 , Jamie Braidwood

