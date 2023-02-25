Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury end their rivalry once and for all in a much-anticipated boxing showdown on Sunday night.

After years of build-up and multiple cancellations, the two fighters are in Saudi Arabia ahead of an almighty grudge match this weekend.

YouTube star Paul has won all six of his professional fights so far but faces a full-time boxer for the first time in his career, albeit one whose record has been doubted considerably.

Fury has won his first eight fights as a pro against limited opposition, although has rarely fully convinced. From a famous boxing family that also includes half-brother and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the pressure is very much on the former Love Island star to emerge victorious.

The winner on Sunday will controversially receive an official WBC world ranking. Paul would be handed a top-40 ranking, while Fury would be fighting for one in the cruiserweight division.

Twice before this fight has fallen through but, at long last, Paul and Fury will finally settle their bitter feud in the ring. Here’s everything you need to know about a massive fight.

Paul vs Fury date, start time, venue and ring walks

Paul vs Fury is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds and will take place on Sunday February 26, 2023 at the 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event ring walks are expected for around 9.30pm GMT, although that is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

The undercard should start at around 6:30pm GMT.

Rivalry settled: Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally go head to head in Saudi Arabia (Action Images via Reuters)

Paul vs Fury fight card/undercard in full

The chief support act of the evening sees Ilunga Makabu defend his WBC cruiserweight title against veteran contender Badou Jack.

This is Makabu’s third defence but he has not fought in over a year since defeating Thabiso Mchunu. Jack, meanwhile, is on a run of five wins on the bounce after consecutive defeats to Marcus Browne and Jean Pascal, looking to become a three-weight world champion.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Story continues

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

How to watch Paul vs Fury

TV channel: Paul vs Fury is available to watch live in the UK on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office, at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have bought the fight can also watch it live online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow live coverage throughout the card with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight night blog.

Paul vs Fury fight prediction

As far as professional boxing goes, Paul has nothing to lose and everything to gain in terms of more respect from inside pugilistic circles.

Fury, from a family steeped in boxing tradition, simply cannot be defeated here. A number of years ago, Fury would have been a clear favourite but Paul, albeit in slightly favourable circumstances, has come on leaps and bounds.

Still, as tempting as it might be to buy into the idea that Paul can dispose of a genuine boxer, Fury has to be the favourite on Sunday.

Paul apparently has a one-sided rematch clause in his contract, so if he does lose we can certainly expect to see a second fight further down the line.

Fury to win by KO in the middle rounds.

The stakes are huge for both fighters this weekend, particularly Tommy Fury (AFP via Getty Images)

Paul vs Fury weigh-in results

Paul weighed in at 183.6lbs on Saturday and Fury tipped the scales as the heavier man at 184.5lbs, both safely inside the cruiserweight limit of 185lbs.

There was more bad blood at a chaotic weigh-in as Fury shoved his opponent and more fierce verbal barbs were exchanged ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Paul vs Fury betting odds

Paul to win: 4/5

Fury to win: 11/10

Draw: 10/1

Paul to win on points or by decision: 11/5

Paul to win via knockout or TKO: 11/4

Fury to win on points or by decision: 9/2

Fury to win via knockout or TKO: 23/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).