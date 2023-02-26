Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE!

An intense boxing feud will reach its peak in Saudi Arabia tonight as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash at long last in a huge showdown at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The stakes are high in a much-anticipated and lucrative main event as two bitter rivals compete for bragging rights and a WBC ranking in front of a massive global audience, having seen previous bouts fall through.

YouTube star Paul tests himself against a professional boxer for the first time after amassing an undefeated 6-0 record against fellow social media celebrities and former MMA champions, looking to gain the respect that he feels he is due in the fight game. For Fury, who is also unbeaten with eight wins against less-than-stellar opponents, he simply has to win if he has any designs on becoming a success in the sport, with the pressure piled on from all corners including his own family and brother Tyson.

An intriguing undercard in the Middle East holds plenty of interest, with Ilunga Makabu defending his WBC cruiserweight title against Badou Jack as chief support. Follow Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live below!

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury latest news

Venue: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia

How to watch: BT Sport Box Office

Start time: Undercard from 6:30pm, main event after 9:30pm

Undercard in full

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight prediction

Fury’s prediction

16:42 , Alex Young

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been in Saudi Arabia all week ahead of tonight’s bout, having faced off at a fiery press conference and then exchanging shoves at yesterday’s weigh-in.

Fury has claimed he will knock out Paul in the opening rounds to end his rival’s unbeaten start to life as a boxer.

“Third time’s the charm and we’re here,” Fury told reporters. “I’m in super-fit condition, I’m ready to go and put this all to bed because for the past two-and-a-half years it’s been all, ‘When are you fighting Jake Paul?’.

“To even mention my name in the same sentence as that is disrespectful to me, I’ve been boxing my whole life. I’m going to clinically knock this guy out. Early.”

Story continues

(REUTERS)

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

16:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, Paul vs Fury is being broadcast live via pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: People that have purchased the event can also watch it live online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

It’s fight night

16:29 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury!

An enormous night of boxing lies ahead in Saudi Arabia as two bitter enemies finally collide inside the ring at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh.

After several cancellations and years of stinging social media barbs, these two fighters finally settle their massive feud once and for all this evening with the eyes of the sporting world watching.

Internet sensation Paul takes on a professional boxer for the first time in his career as he bids for an official ranking with the WBC, while former Love Island star Fury simply cannot lose if he has any ambitions of becoming a success in the sport.

There's also plenty to look forward to on tonight's undercard, including Ilunga Makabu defending his WBC world cruiserweight title against Badou Jack.

Stay with us for live coverage of tonight's whole card! You won't want to miss it.