Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: When is it, what time does it start, undercard line-up and how to watch in UK?

Fight fans will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally meet this Sunday.

The bout was initially scheduled for December 2021 only for Fury to pull out due to injury. A rearranged date last year also proved a non-starter when Fury was refused entry into the United States.

The build-up to this fight has also been fractious, with Fury failing to turn up for a recent press conference, leaving Paul to face-off with Derek Chisora instead. Fury's promoter George Warren was in Saudi Arabia on his behalf, and said Fury had stayed in the UK to deal with a "personal and private matter".

The WBC, one of the ranking organisations that run boxing, has said it will give Paul an official world ranking in the cruiserweight division if he manages to beat Fury. Theoretically, that is the first step to Paul being permitted to fight for a world title.

"Jake has dedication and respect for the sport," a WBC spokesman said. "The WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone, he deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin."

When is the fight?

Paul and Fury fight on Sunday, February 26.

What time will it start in the UK?

The ringwalks for the main event start at 9.30pm UK time. The programme in full kicks off at 6.30pm

Who is in the undercard line-up

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack – for WBC cruiserweight title

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

Where is it?

The event will be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, which was the location for Anthony Joshua's second fight against Andy Ruiz Jr, in December 2019.

How can I watch it in the UK?

Paul vs Fury will be broadcast exclusively on BT Sport Box Office, at a cost of £19.95. Alternatively, viewers can watch on mobile or tablet using the BT Sport app. You do not need to be a BT Sport subscriber to buy this event.

In the United States, the fight will be shown on ESPN+ PPV.

Who are both fighters and what is their record?

Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury is the half-brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson. He is unbeaten in eight fights at cruiserweight with four of those wins coming via knockout.

American Jake Paul found fame as a social media personality and has since dabbled in popular music as well as mixed martial arts.

He has turned his hand to professional boxing, with the nickname 'Problem Child', and has won all six of his fights. However, taking on Fury is likely to present a significant step up in class.

Tell me more about the bet between the fighters?

At the weigh-in on Thursday, Jake Paul offered Fury double his prize money if he wins, but only if Fury agreed that Paul would take the entire purse if he emerges victorious.

"Deal or no deal? I want to shake on it, I just want to shake your hand," Paul said.

Although Fury himself remained silent on the bet, his father John seemed to agree to it on his son's behalf.

"You've dealt, you've got a deal. All or nothing, you've got it," he said before the fighters shook hands.

Why were previous fights cancelled?

The December 2021 date was postponed because Fury broke a rib during a training session in an incident he would later put down to "negligence".

Last year, with a fight scheduled to take place in the United States, Fury was stopped from boarding a flight at Heathrow Airport because his ESTA (which authorizes travel for short-term stays in the US) was denied.

Fury said he did not know why this was the case and stressed that he had done nothing wrong.

What are the odds?

Jake Paul 8/11

Tommy Fury 11/10

Draw 12/1

