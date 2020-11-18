Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Fight news, UK and US start time, how to stream online

Jake Paul returns to the ring for his second professional boxing bout when he takes on former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul fights again after demolishing fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib inside just one round at the beginning of the year.

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 28 November at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

How can I watch it?

The fight will be available live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office, with payment method and price available in the near future.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Who is fighting?

Heavyweight (8 rounds) - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight (8 rounds) - Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter

What time is the fight?

The card starts from 1am GMT and 6pm local time in Los Angeles, or 9pm ET. Paul is the co-main event so can be expected any time from 3am GMT.

What have they said?

Paul: "I want to prove to people that I'm a legitimate boxer, legitimate professional boxer with skill and someone that people should be scared of.

“I have knockout power, I'm dangerous, and to me that's super important and again, that's just going to take multiple fights to prove that.”

Paul has fought just once as a professional, against another YouTuber Getty

Robinson: "I see his brother [Logan] on the Disney channel. Him on Disney doing so much stuff, man!

"I follow Jake’s YouTube, of course."You and your brother only fight YouTubers, you are gonna fight a real athlete for the first time."

Odds

Paul 8/15

Robinson 6/4