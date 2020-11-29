Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Jake Paul continues his journey in professional boxing, this time against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

It will be Paul’s second professional bout following his crushing victory over fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib.

It took Paul just one round to get the job done on his professional debut, so naturally expectations have grown.

Paul is talking a lot of trash and setting his goals high, even calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor due to sharing an appeal to generate pay-per-view buys.

“Look, it’s bound to happen,” Paul told CBS Sports. “At the end of the day, this is a business, and you know, we’re talking about pay-per-view buys.

“This fight on Saturday has already shattered pay-per-view pre-sale records, by far. McGregor has that same pay-per-view draw, I have that same pay-per-view draw, and I think after I take down a couple more opponents, Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is gonna be undeniable.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him. It’ll be another embarrassing night for him, just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. And so Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seen these interviews, I know he’s seen the shit-talk, and it’s gonna happen.”

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the fight live and on a live stream:

Paul wants to fight the best on the big stage

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 28 November at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

How can I watch it?

The fight will be available live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office. Coverage begins at 1am GMT on 29 November. BT Sport subscribers can watch the first hour of the coverage for free, before the pay curtain kicks in and fans will be required to pay £19.95 (€29.99 in the Republic of Ireland).

You can watch a live stream by purchasing the fight through the BT Sport Box Office website and watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Who is fighting?

Heavyweight (8 rounds) - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight (8 rounds) - Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter

What time is the fight?

The card starts from 1am GMT and 6pm local time in Los Angeles, or 9pm ET. Paul is the co-main event so can be expected any time from 3am GMT.

What have they said?

Paul: "I want to prove to people that I'm a legitimate boxer, legitimate professional boxer with skill and someone that people should be scared of.

“I have knockout power, I'm dangerous, and to me that's super important and again, that's just going to take multiple fights to prove that.”

Paul has fought just once as a professional, against another YouTuber Getty

Robinson: "I see his brother [Logan] on the Disney channel. Him on Disney doing so much stuff, man!

"I follow Jake’s YouTube, of course."You and your brother only fight YouTubers, you are gonna fight a real athlete for the first time."

Odds

Paul 8/15

Robinson 6/4