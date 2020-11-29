Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

GettyImages-1203119970.jpg (USA TODAY Sports)

Jake Paul fights Nate Robinson in his second professional boxing match, after the ‘Problem Child’ made light work of fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib back in January.

Robinson will be making his professional debut on Saturday night. The former NBA star has no previous boxing experience but has got himself into fine shape for his first bout inside the squared circle.

The fight could be Paul’s last before he moves on to avenge his brother, Logan Paul, in a fight for the YouTube boxing crown against KSI. Paul has fought just twice under the bright lights, once against KSI’s brother Deji in an amateur bout and a second time against Gib, at the beginning of the year. The YouTube phenomenon, with more than 20 million subscribers, has claimed he would like to fight Conor McGregor in the future, while his brother called out Floyd Mayweather.

The 23-year-old is known for causing controversy and earlier this year had his home raided by the FBI.

