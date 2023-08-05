Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz - LIVE!

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight as he takes on Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated bout in Dallas. This is a new experience for Paul, having to bounce back from a defeat after he was beaten on points by Tommy Fury when the pair finally met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and a win is needed here to get his career back on track.

He will be confident of doing so against former UFC star Diaz, with Paul already having victories over the likes of Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley to his name. Should ‘The Problem Child’ extend his professional record to 7-1, the focus will swiftly turn to the winner of Fury vs KSI, which takes place in October.

For Diaz, this is his boxing debut and he has been typically fiery in the build-up. The 38-year-old has only had four UFC bouts in the past seven years, two of which he has lost, and goes into this fight as very much the underdog. You can follow Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live below!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz latest news

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

How to watch: DAZN PPV

Start time: Undercard from 1am BST, main event 4:30am BST

Undercard in full

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight prediction

Paul back to winning ways?

23:59 , Matt Verri

So, Jake Paul back in action for the first time since he was beaten by Tommy Fury.

The two long-time rivals finally met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, with Fury easing his way to a deserved win on the cards.

That was Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer and his limitations were clear, but those vulnerabilities are unlikely to be exposed quite as much against Diaz tonight.

Here’s a reminder of how that fight against Fury played out...

Elsewhere in the boxing world...

23:53 , Matt Verri

Anthony Joshua’s fight with Dillian Whyte has been cancelled due to an “adverse finding” in an anti-doping sample provided by Whyte.

The fight had been due to take place at London’s O2 Arena next weekend, on Saturday, August 12.

Fight promoter Matchroom said in a statement: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled and a full investigation will be conducted.”

Whyte said: “I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me.

“I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.

“I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that I have not take the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life.”

Logan Paul rushing to Dallas!

23:46 , Matt Verri

.@LoganPaul is flying from Detroit to Dallas after his WWE match to watch his lil bro @JakePaul fight Nate Diaz 🛩️ #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/UhuQzhF7o7 — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2023

It’s all got very heated this week...

23:37 , Matt Verri

A fight erupted on stage between team members of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in the build-up to tonight’s fight.

The two fighters held a press conference on Thursday ahead of their showdown in Texas, but ugly scenes overshadowed their latest exchange with various punches thrown in a mass brawl.

Paul, 26, even claimed that a person had been taken to hospital to get stitches following the scrap, which he insisted Diaz’s team were responsible for.

“Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first,” he tweeted.

“Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches. Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!”

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz prediction

23:28 , Matt Verri

If there is one thing Paul has shown he can do, it’s beat veteran UFC fighters in a boxing ring. This event falls firmly into that category.

Diaz has had only four fights over the past seven years, losing two of those, and the move to try his hand at boxing is, if social media clips are anything to go by, not an entirely comfortable one for him.

Paul’s limitations were clear against Fury, but this is a step down for him from that bout and one he should be able to win.

It should be an eventful fight, with Diaz not one to go down quietly, but we’re going for Paul to secure a late stoppage.

Paul by knockout, round eight.

Card in full

23:21 , Matt Verri

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa

Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens

Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo

Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton

Timings for tonight’s action

23:15 , Matt Verri

The main undercard is expected to get underway at 1am BST tonight (in the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fight fans), with the ring walks for the main event likely to come between 4-4:30am.

As ever though, those timings are subject to change depending on how the undercard goes tonight.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

23:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Paul vs Diaz is being broadcast live on sport streaming service DAZN, which is now available via Sky channel 429 in the UK.

Live stream: The card is a DAZN PPV event, with the one-off price set at £14.99 for fans in the UK.

Live blog: Or... can follow coverage of the entire card right here with us!

Hello!

23:00 , Matt Verri

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz!

Here we go again, Paul is back in the boxing ring as he looks to return to winning ways after that defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year. He faces former UFC star Diaz, who is fighting in his first boxing bout tonight.

We’ll have full coverage of the undercard and, of course, the main event that follows from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Stay with us!