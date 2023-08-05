Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Live blog, results from boxing event in Dallas (7:30 p.m. ET)

DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on the scene and reporting live from tonight’s boxing event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Former UFC superstar Diaz and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will meet in a 185-pound boxing grudge match after a heated build that saw both camps get into a brawl during fight week. The nine-fight card at American Airlines Center also features an undisputed featherweight title bout as champion Amanda Serrano meets Heather Hardy for the second time. UFC veterans Jeremy Stephens and Chris Avila also clash on the main card.

The event begins with preliminary bouts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the DAZN/ESPN+ pay-per-view main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here for up-to-the-minute results and behind-the-scenes updates throughout the evening.

Full fight results

Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Luciano Ramos

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II

Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy – for undisputed featherweight titles

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

