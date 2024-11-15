Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson predictions: Any 'Iron Mike' picks in Netflix fight?

Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson (left) during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Like it or not, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is happening, folks.

After one cancellation and several months of buildup, Paul and Tyson will step into the ring Friday night at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as they headline the first boxing event promoted by streaming giant Netflix.

Paul vs. Tyson has been sanctioned as a fully professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, despite the massive age gap with Tyson, 58, 31 years older than Paul, 27. They will compete in a heavyweight bout scheduled for eight, 2-minute rounds, and the result will count against their records.

Who will win this one-of-a-kind showdown? Check out below for our MMA Junkie staff picks:

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson predictions, expert picks

'It's going to be Jake Paul's night'

One of these guys is the best ever, the most brutal and vicious and most ruthless champion there's ever been. The other one is Mike Tyson (just kidding). But seriously, I can’t bring myself to pick a 58-year-old man to beat someone under 30. It’s going to be Jake Paul’s night, and we’ll likely all be watching through our fingers as it unfolds.

– Mike Bohn

Pick is Jake Paul, but also a wish

There's no way I'll get the ending that would be most satisfying, so the tl;dr pick is Jake Paul. But you're jonesin' to know the satisfying ending, aren't ya? Remember what Zach Galifianakis looks like, lights out, after Mike Tyson KOs him in "The Hangover"? The satisfying ending would be both – the one with the bad deodorant and the one with the bad weed – just like that: Double knockout, and we never speak of this weird, mostly gross cash grab again. Then my Netflix screen can go back to being dominated by "The Great British Bake Off."

– Matt Erickson

Mike Tyson could be trouble for Jake Paul, probably won't be

They say the last thing to go is a fighter’s power. Tyson throws combos from odd angles that Jake isn’t used to defending. I can see the world-class experience and terror that Mike Tyson carries into this fight being troublesome for a young, inexperienced fighter like a Jake Paul. That being said, almost 20 years ago we were all saying Tyson didn’t have it anymore. I give Mike Tyson one to two rounds to find his mark. If he can’t get it done early, "The Problem Child" walks away with the win.

– Brian "Goze" Garcia

A Mike Tyson punch-out for the win!

Mike Tyson will hit Jake Paul so hard early in the fight, Paul will forget the game plan (and possibly his own name) and go into panic mode. I think Tyson can get it done within the first four rounds, but I’m zeroing in on Round 2. Even though Paul slows down in the later rounds, I don’t see Tyson wanting to drag this out any longer than he needs to. He’s showing up to put someone to sleep. Even "Glass Joe" will be giggling at home as they peel Jake Paul off the canvas.

– "Gorgeous" George Garcia

Age isn't just a number

Despite being a legendary former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson is 58 and has had health issues of late. I find it hard to believe that he’ll be able to handle the pace of the fight against someone who’s been far more active and more than 30 years younger in Paul.

– Farah Hannoun

Spoiler alert: We've seen this before

While Mike Tyson doesn't have many losses on his resume, Father Time is undefeated. The years between Paul and Tyson's ages are greater than Paul's age. Obviously that bodes poorly for Tyson. While many see the 8 x 2 structure to potentially favor Tyson, it also means Paul can afford to be more explosive, as well. Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield is living in my brain, as well. I feel like we've seen the old vs. young experiment before. The ending has already been spoiled.

– Nolan King

Don't get it twisted because of Mike Tyson's past

If you think Mike Tyson is going to beat Jake Paul because of the things he accomplished well before Paul was born, you're out of your mind. Fifty-eight is still 31 years older than 27 the last time I checked, and 58 is way down the road from your prime. And whether you love him or hate him, the fact is that Paul has been at this taking his boxing training seriously for the past five years. He has skills, he has youth on his side in spades, and Father Time will remain undefeated.

– Simon Samano

Just hope Mike Tyson doesn't get seriously hurt

We're looking at the ugly side of combat sports. Mike Tyson, decades removed from his prime, is fighting Jake Paul – a big, athletic, powerful 27-year-old who's exceeded everyone's expectations as a boxer. Yet, somehow this got sanctioned into a professional fight. At 58, Tyson shouldn't be fighting anyone. I'm just hoping for him not to get hurt for his sake and also the sport's, given it'll be streamed on one of the biggest platforms today in Netflix.

– Danny Segura

Jake Paul will stop Mike Tyson one way or the other

Two things are true here: 1) Mike Tyson is an absolute legend in boxing. 2) Mike Tyson is 58 years old. The YouTube-to-boxing circus continues, and Jake Paul will have the biggest name on his resume yet. It will look impressive on paper if you ignore all the context. Expect Paul to wear down Tyson with movement and find a stoppage by straight-up knockout or TKO corner stoppage after a few rounds.

- Matthew Wells

