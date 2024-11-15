When is the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tonight? Time and where to watch

Paul weighs in fractionally lighter than his 58-year-old opponent - AFP/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul in Texas is tonight. The undercard features light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor’s rematch against Amanda Serrano.

The original bout between 58-year-old Tyson and YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Paul, 27, was due to take place on July 20. However, the showdown was postponed on health advice given to former world heavyweight champion Tyson after he was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem. Tyson reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles during May and needed medical assistance.

You can read our collection of predictions about how the the fight will unfold. And in the build-up to the fight, Simon Briggs has explained why it matters, Tyson himself has told Telegraph Sport that he still deserves his reputation as the baddest man on the planet, and, bizarrely, Tony Bellew interrupted a press conference to berate Paul. At the weigh in, Tyson slapped Paul.

When is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

The fight is on Friday night Texas time, which is the early hours of Saturday morning UK time. The original bout was due to take place on July 20. Tickets already purchased for the fight in July are being honoured.

Where is the fight being held?

The fight will be held in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium. The 80,000-capacity stadium is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and hosted the 2011 Super Bowl.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The fight will be exclusively streamed live on Netflix. A paid subscription will be required. A standard subscription plan in the UK costs £10.99 a month.

Who is on the undercard line-up?

(c) denotes champion

Katie Taylor (c) vs Amanda Serrano – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (c) vs Abel Ramos – for WBC welterweight title

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

What time are the ring walks?

For those in the UK, the event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday, November 16 (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday). There is no official time for the Paul vs Tyson ring walks, but they are expected at around 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday).

What is the age and weight difference?

It’s 31 years. Paul is 27, Tyson is 58. The weight difference is negligible: Tyson is a fraction heavier at 228.4lb (16st 4lb or 103.6kg) while Paul is 227.2lb (16st 3lb or 103kg)

When was Tyson’s last sanctioned fight?

Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, 44 of those wins by knockout, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition five years ago.

Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

How many rounds are scheduled for the Paul-Tyson fight?

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal 10 or 12 three-minutes rounds for most pro fights. Knockouts will be allowed.

However, Tyson and Paul will use heavier gloves, with the idea of decreasing the power of punches. The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has said Tyson’s physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.

How much are the fighters earning?

The purses have not officially been disclosed. But... Paul claimed at a press conference in August that “I’m here to make $40 million (£31.1m) and knock out a legend”. And Tyson will earn approximately $20 million (£15.4m), according to his friend and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo who spoke back in March.

What are they saying?

By Oliver Brown, Chief Sports Writer

It is the word “nice” that truly sets Mike Tyson’s teeth on edge. He has heard it suggested that he is cultivating a nice-guy image in his dotage, that his industrial cannabis habit is turning him into a blissed-out grandfather, and he wishes to correct the record. “There’s nothing nice about me,” he says. “I’m not a nice person. I’m a decent person in that I try to do the right thing, but a nice person I am not. Anybody coming in under the impression that I’m nice is going to be disappointed.”

He almost spits the words, albeit in that incongruously high-pitched lisp. You wonder how much of this is pantomime, given his “baddest man on the planet” brand is being sweated for all it is worth ahead of his inter-generational bout with YouTuber Jake Paul. But the savage scowl on his face, warning against the wisdom of dissent, indicates the sentiment is genuine. “I don’t make people happy just for no reason. I’m just who I am. I’m not trying to gain friends, that’s basically what I’m saying. I don’t want to make friends with you, I don’t care if you don’t put me on your boat or your yacht, I don’t give a f---. I’m never going to be nice to anybody. I’ll be kind, but never nice.”

What are the best odds?

Jake Paul to win 4/7

Mike Tyson to win 23/10

Draw 11/1

