Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight: Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield attend epic match

ARLINGTON, Texas – The stars Friday night are shining big and bright in the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Famous faces are on-hand to see the highly anticipated fight between boxer/YouTuber Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, a former heavyweight champion.

Paul, 27, has a pro record of 10-1. Tyson, 58, formerly hung up his gloves in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride. Friday night will be a matchup of youth versus experience, and celebrities will be present (and likely close enough to be in the "splash zone") to witness a piece of sports history.

Here’s who we've spotted at fight night so far.

Lennox Lewis

Legendary boxer Lennox Lewis raised his arms in triumph posing at AT&T Stadium. Lewis, 59, predicted to Netflix that when Paul sees Tyson, Paul’s “going to take off. He’s going to be running. He’s going to be scared.”

Later, Lewis and Evander Holyfield appeared on Netflix's broadcast. Because of a faulty earpiece, Holyfield couldn't properly hear the questions. Lewis helped by relaying the queries directly to Holyfield. Holyfield and Tyson faced off in a memorable bout in 1997, during which Tyson bit a piece of Holyfield’s ear off.

Following Lewis and Holyfield's Netflix appearance, the two posed for pictures with comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Simu Liu Marvel-ous in casual chic

Simu Liu

Simu Liu, a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, attended the fight sporting a casual look. The 35-year-old paired a grey tee with light-washed jeans.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio are ready to rumble

William Zabka, left, and Ralph Macchio

Even though William Zabka and Ralph Macchio’s “Cobra Kai” characters specialize in karate, that didn’t keep the actors from taking in Friday’s event. No word on if the two, who first faced off in 1984’s “The Karate Kid,” will direct any of the fighters to "wax on, wax off."

