Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul in March? Why fans shouldn't get hopes up despite announcement

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul and his brother Logan enter the ring in a car before his match against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul?

The brothers jointly announced it Tuesday on social media, describing it as "the moment you’ve waited a decade for."

But there's mounting speculation − and good reason to believe − this will not be an actual boxing match. Posts from the Paul brothers indicate the event will be streamed March 27 on Max, which falls on a Thursday.

More information is expected this Thursday that likely will clarify the nature of the event.

A Paul brothers fight is not listed on BoxRec, which charts sanctioned professional and amateur bouts. BoxRec does not list exhibitions.

A prospective fight between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor has failed to materialize and Jake Paul has yet to announce his next fight since beating Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 by unanimous decision.

It'll be hard to top the numbers from Paul's blockbuster bout against Tyson. That fight, held in front of 72,300 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, generated more than $18 million at the live gate – more than any boxing event in the U.S. outside of Nevada, according to Most Valuable Promotions, a company founded by Paul.

Netflix said its broadcast of the fight peaked with 65 million concurrent livestreams, including 38 million in the U.S.

This story originally published at USA TODAY Sports.

