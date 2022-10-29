Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE!

The Jake Paul show returns in Arizona tonight as he faces UFC legend Anderson Silva in a high-profile boxing crossover clash. It’s been a frustrating few months for Paul, who has seen a showdown with arch-rival Tommy Fury fall through once again before his proposed fight with former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr was cancelled due to a weight dispute.

But finally the internet sensation returns to the ring in a bid to extend his professional record to 6-0 and continue to defy his critics, having produced a stunning knockout of Tyron Woodley in their December rematch last year. He is likely to face his toughest test to date against another MMA great in Silva, who, while almost 50 now, was one of the UFC’s finest strikers and long-reigning champions and has four professional boxing bouts to his name.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Tito Ortiz have both been defeated by ‘The Spider’, who will be eager to continue that winning streak and put a huge dent in Paul’s ambitions in the process.

Schedule and results

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs Le'Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs Dr Mike Varshavski

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez bt Dominique Griffin

Follow Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live below!

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva latest news

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

How to watch: Fite TV

Main card at 1am BST, main event around 4am

Undercard in full

Main event prediction: Paul to win via knockout

Flores vs Ortiz Jr

00:22 , George Flood

This is furious stuff from Flores, who landed some huge shots in a punishing third round.

Ortiz Jr has tried to step on the gas over the last couple of rounds, but he’s taking a massive amount of punishment here, clean punches to both head and body.

His face is bloodied and swollen as he slumps in his stool. The corner may have a decision to make sooner rather than later.

Story continues

Anderson Silva: I’m being underestimated

00:20 , George Flood

Also speaking at yesterday’s weigh-in, Anderson Silva responded “absolutely” when asked if he thought people were underestimating his abilities tonight.

“I’m so happy to be here. And tomorrow I go do my best and make a good show for everyone,” he said.

“Of course I can win. I’ve trained for that.”

Flores vs Ortiz Jr

00:15 , George Flood

Into our second prelim fight of the evening now, a six-round super-bantamweight tussle involving another local favourite in Danny Barrios Flores.

It’s been a great start from the Arizona native, who went through the gears nicely in that opening round, showing great variety and punch precision.

This could be a long night for opponent Edgar Ortiz Jr, who looks comfortably second best.

Jake Paul: To be a legend, you’ve got to be a legend

00:11 , George Flood

Jake Paul has once again tapped into his troublesome alter-ego ‘The Problem Child’ ahead of tonight’s main event.

After plenty of respect and niceties between the two men this week, the 25-year-old exploded with a passionate rant for the cameras after yesterday’s weigh-in.

“I said it’s my generation,” he snarled. “It’s my time. To be a legend, you’ve got to beat a legend. It’s time for war. I asked him if he’s ready.

“It’s been nice, nice, nice. It’s been sweet, sweet, sweet. I respect that man. But he’s trying to take the food off my plate. He’s trying to stop my run.

“And tomorrow, guess what? I’m f***ing him up! I’m f***ing him up! I’m f***ing him up!”

(Getty Images)

Rodriguez beats Griffin on undercard

00:04 , George Flood

The prelim action is underway at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Exciting Glendale-born prospect Adrian Rodriguez has just defeated Dominique Griffin via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) to move to 3-0 as a professional.

(Getty Images)

Anderson Silva targets MMA farewell fight in Japan

23:54 , George Flood

That is not to say that Anderson Silva is done in the MMA world, however.

Speaking to MMA Junkie this week, he revealed that he wants to sign off from the cage with a retirement fight to be staged in Japan, scene of his first overseas contest against Tetsuji Kato at Shooto 2 in Tokyo in 2001.

Silva competed six times in Japan in total during his illustrious career, with the Shooto and Pride promotions.

“You know, my goal is my last fight in MMA in Japan because I started my international career in Japan and that’s why I try to do it,” he said. “That’s my plan. My last fight in MMA is in Japan.

“I don’t have (an opponent in mind) because I need to give back to Japan everything Japan gave to me. I believe my last MMA fight is go to Japan for my fans in Japan. Of course my fans in the world, but especially my fans in Japan.”

(Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Anderson Silva’s boxing record

23:44 , George Flood

Unlike Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley before him, Anderson Silva does at least have some professional boxing experience.

The Spider lost to Osmar Luiz Teixeira on his debut in his native Brazil way back in 1998, when he had already begun an MMA career.

He won his next fight against Julio Cesar De Jesus in 2005, his last boxing bout before turning back to the sport after his exit from the UFC.

Silva stunned former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr via split decision in a big upset in Mexico last summer and then just two months later knocked out fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in the first round in Florida.

Has Paul potentially bitten off more than he can chew this time?

(Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva big bet stakes

23:35 , George Flood

As ever with a Jake Paul fight, there was a pre-bout bet agreed to at the final press conference this week.

The stakes are thus - if Silva wins tonight, then Paul has agreed to a rematch with kickboxing rules, having initially pledged an MMA bout - only for Silva to remind him that he doesn’t compete in that world anymore.

Meanwhile, if Paul wins, Silva must join him in creating a united fighters’ association to help UFC athletes get better pay and better healthcare - with Silva himself serving as the interim president.

“The fighters need to band together and Anderson is the perfect guy,” Paul told ESPN. “He’s all of our idols, every fighters’ idol. So, he would be a very powerful figure. This type of thing just needs to happen for fighters.

“It’s not gonna be just a couple fighters who are gonna be able to pull this off. But he’s a legend, right? He’s one of the most respected ever. And that’s important. I think a lot of fighters have animosity towards me, so they might not listen to me. So, I need help in getting this done.”

(Getty Images)

Jake Paul at career-lowest weight for Anderson Silva clash

23:25 , George Flood

Tonight’s main event is being fought at a catchweight of 187lbs, between light-heavy and cruiserweight.

Anderson Silva tipped the scales at 186.1lbs yesterday, while Paul weighed in at a career-lowest 186.5lbs.

‘The Problem Child’ was at 191.4lbs for his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December, a memorable fight that ended with a vicious sixth-round knockout.

Paul has no doubt deliberately come in lighter in an attempt to neutralise the strengths of Silva, who, even at almost 50, will be no slouch in terms of his movement and footwork.

(Getty Images)

23:15 , George Flood

Anderson Silva wasn’t the only UFC icon in attendance as the two fighters weighed in and stared each other down for the final time pre-bout on Friday afternoon.

A certain Georges St-Pierre was also front and centre....

(Getty Images)

The doctor will see you now...

23:08 , George Flood

The other fighter flying the flag for MMA tonight is Chris Avila, the former UFC and Bellator veteran and friend of Nate Diaz who defeated former rival Anthony Taylor on the Paul-Woodley 2 undercard in Tampa last December.

The Stockton native battles Mikhail Varshavski, the YouTube favourite more commonly known as Doctor Mike.

Varshavski’s previous experience came in a white-collar cruiserweight bout against fellow internet celebrity Ian Carter - AKA IDubbbz - back in May.

(Getty Images)

23:01 , George Flood

A lot riding on the reputation of the MMA community tonight, although it’s worth pointing out that Anderson Silva has not fought in the UFC since October 2020.

In another of the high-profile contests in Glendale tonight, former NFL star Le’Veon Bell takes on ex-UFC middleweight Uriah Hall.

Bell made his boxing debut by knocking out fellow former running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition in Los Angeles last month.

This evening is his pro bow, against a man whose last MMA contest was a defeat by André Muniz at UFC 276 in July.

Hall abruptly retired from the UFC over the summer.

A football player, a YouTuber and a Dr. taking on MMA tonight. I got my money on us. #PaulSilva @betr pic.twitter.com/CS35UdejAJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2022

Fight on after Silva rows back from knockout claims

22:51 , George Flood

There were initially some concerns over whether this fight would go ahead or else go the same way as Paul’s proposed showdowns with the likes of Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

That is because of the consternation caused after Anderson Silva, who turned 47 in April, appeared to let slip last week that he had twice been knocked out during sparring in camp, no doubt leading to concern among the Arizona commission.

“I’m training with the good boxers, high-level, and five guys come to help me,” he told MMA Weekly. “And the last sparring with [my partner], he knocked me out two times, and when I finish my training, I talked to my coach and even said, ‘Coach, let me tell you something, why the guys knock me out two times?’ And the coach said, ‘You need to prepare for war, and you prepare for war.’”

However, the Brazilian has since moved to clarify those claims, saying he misspoke and that the original interview had been conducted in September.

(Getty Images)

“After seeing the reports and concern for me, I’d like to clarify two important things,” he said. “One, I was never knocked out in sparring. I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring.

“Second, this sparring session I referenced was in early September. The interview with MMA Weekly was done on Sept. 13 and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn’t recent. More importantly, my training camp has been great. I am fit and ready to fight, and the only knockout people should be worried about is the one I’m about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night.”

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva prediction

22:41 , George Flood

For all his tedious antics and knack for getting himself into so many boxing headlines these days, it is impossible to deny that Paul has worked extremely hard to get to this level and has some solid fundamentals and skills, you just wish he would put himself up against an actual boxer.

Silva is a step up in striking terms from Woodley and certainly from Askren and has a wealth of experience, but is pushing 50 and gives up a massive 22 years in age to Paul - likely to be vital over eight tiring rounds.

This is likely to be his toughest test to date, but we’re still backing Paul for victory, possibly via another eye-catching stoppage in the middle rounds.

(Getty Images)

Fight card in full

22:40 , George Flood

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs Antonio Nieves

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Mikhail ‘Doctor Mike’ Varshavski vs Chris Avila

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs Phillip Carmouche

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva start time and ring walks

22:40 , George Flood

The main undercard is due to get underway from 1am BST, which is 5pm PT and 8pm ET.

Ring walks for the main event should follow at around 4am GMT (8pm PT, 11pm ET), though that is subject to change depending on the length of those undercard contests.

Don’t forget UK fight fans that the clocks go back an hour at 2am tonight!

(Getty Images)

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

22:38 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s fight is being broadcast live on American digital video streaming service Fite TV. The event will cost $19.99 (£17.22) to watch.

Welcome to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE coverage!

22:36 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a huge night of boxing at Desert Diamond Arena!

YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul returns to the ring in Glendale, Arizona tonight, looking to improve his undefeated professional record to 6-0 in a tough test against UFC icon Anderson Silva.

There’s also a packed undercard, including appearances from boxers, MMA fighters, internet stars and sporting celebrities alike.

As ever with a Jake Paul show, this should be anything but boring! So stay tuned for live updates throughout the night right here.