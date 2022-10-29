Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Fight time UK, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

George Flood
·4 min read
Jake Paul tonight battles Anderson Silva in a lucrative and high-profile crossover boxing bout in Arizona.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is out to extend his unbeaten professional record to 6-0 in Glendale, Arizona, having sealed back-to-back victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last year including a vicious knockout in a December rematch that came after his proposed clash with Tommy Fury fell through once again.

That followed Paul’s earlier wins over ex-MMA star Ben Askren, basketball player Nate Robinson and fellow internet personality AnEsonGib, with the outspoken 25-year-old still yet to test his skills against an established pro boxer.

That won’t change this weekend either, with Paul facing another MMA legend in Silva, the former UFC middleweight king who still holds the record for the longest championship reign in the promotion’s history.

Now 47, ‘The Spider’ became Paul’s next opponent after his former sparring partner Hasim Raham Jr dropped out amid an ugly row over the weight limit.

Silva is regarded as one of the UFC’s most fearsome strikers and already has four professional boxing contests to his name, with previous battles with Osmar Luiz Teixeira and Julio Cesar De Jesus earlier in his career and more recent defeats of former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and an early knockout of fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz.

The Brazilian attracted controversy this week after appearing to admit that he had been twice knocked out in a final sparring session in camp, which will have attracted the attention of the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission.

However, he later rowed back on those comments and blamed a simple miscommunication, so tonight’s fight is in no danger of being cancelled.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva date, start time, venue and ring walks

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva takes place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main undercard is due to get underway from 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, which is 5pm PT and 8pm ET.

Ring walks for the main event should follow at around 4am GMT (8pm PT, 11pm ET), though that is subject to change depending on the length of those undercard contests.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight card/undercard in full

As ever a Jake Paul card contains a mix of real boxing fights, YouTubers and other sporting celebrities, including former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs Antonio Nieves

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Mikhail ‘Doctor Mike’ Varshavski vs Chris Avila

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs Phillip Carmouche

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s fight is being broadcast live on American digital video streaming service Fite TV. The event will cost $19.99 (£17.22) to watch.

LIVE coverage: You can also catch all the action live tonight via Standard Sport’s live fight blog.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight prediction

For all his tedious antics and knack for getting himself into so many boxing headlines these days, it is impossible to deny that Paul has worked extremely hard to get to this level and has some solid fundamentals and skills, you just wish he would put himself up against an actual boxer.

Silva is a step up in striking terms from Woodley and certainly from Askren and has a wealth of experience, but is pushing 50 and gives up a massive 22 years in age to Paul - likely to be vital over eight tiring rounds.

This is likely to be his toughest test to date, but we’re still backing Paul for victory, possibly via another eye-catching stoppage in the middle rounds.

Paul to win via KO.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva weigh-in results

The bout is taking place at an agreed catchweight of 187 pounds and Silva weighed in at 186.1lbs on Friday, with Paul registering 186.5 lbs - the lightest he has been in his boxing career so far.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva betting odds

Jake Paul to win: 4/9

Anderson Silva to win: 9/5

Draw: 12/1

Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ: 9/5

Jake Paul by points or decision: 9/5

Anderson Silva by KO, TKO or DQ: 3/1

Anderson Silva by points or decision: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

