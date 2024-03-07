Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: YouTuber to face former world boxing champion in July

Paul claimed a first-round knockout against Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico on Saturday

YouTuber Jake Paul will face former world champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match on 20 July.

It is unclear if it will be an official fight or an exhibition bout, but it will be staged in Texas and broadcast live on streaming platform Netflix.

Paul, 27, beat Ryan Bourland in his 10th professional fight last Saturday.

Tyson, whose professional career ended in 2005, had his most recent exhibition bout in 2020 and will turn 58 three weeks before facing Paul.

