Jake Paul Signs Contract to Join the Cleveland Browns

Joyce Li
·2 min read

Jake Paul is expanding his sports portfolio with his most recent contract. Just recently, the YouTuber turned boxer has made headlines once again, signing a contract to join the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

Adding yet another business venture to his repertoire, the social media star will not be suited to play on the field for the current third-place team in the AFC North, but rather, the influencer will put his social media skills to work for the team. In a surprising Instagram post on December 23, Paul teased that he would be joining the Browns as he is seen posing at a press conference next to the team's Executive Vice President, JW Johnson. Johnson can be seen holding up a jersey with Paul's name, causing the internet to speculate about the 25-year-old's next move. As part of the same post, Paul also included a video of a FaceTime with Johnson discussing a contract. Paul can be heard saying, "Crazy news, guys, I got a contract with the Cleveland Browns." Johnson responds, "We're fired up. [We] can't wait to get you here today and get you to sign that contract, and excited to have you be a part of the team, man."

Later, the Browns took to their own Instagram account to officially welcome the Cleveland native to their organization in a press conference. Paul amuses the crowd by expressing his long-time dream of playing in the NFL, while the EVP steps in to clarify that Paul is only being brought in as a part of their social media team. While the YouTuber appears disappointed in the bit, he still signs the contract as the team's new "junior associate content assistant."

Paul is currently still pursuing his dreams of being a professional boxer. He currently has a 6-0 record as a boxer with four of those wins coming from knockouts.

In other sports news, FIFA is investigating Salt Bae's "undue access" to the pitch after World Cup Finals.

