Jake Paul showing he may be more than a social media sideshow in boxing, but still has a long way to go

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva in their cruiserweight boxing match at Gila River Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva in their cruiserweight boxing match at Gila River Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The vast majority of boxers come into the sport virtually unknown and stay that way throughout their careers. Even the majority of those who turn into stars — think guys like Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder and Manny Pacquiao in recent times — were unknowns to the boxing public on the nights of their pro debuts.

Jake Paul, though, is somebody, and was so even before he scored a unanimous decision victory over 47-year-old MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul’s creativity and wit made him a celebrity in this modern world even before he’d ever thought of putting a pair of boxing gloves on and getting into the ring. He’d built a media empire, and had tens of millions of social media followers so that when he did decide to box, he had a built-in following.

In a little over a year, he’s become one of the biggest names in boxing. He’s far from one of the sport’s best fighters — much more on that in a bit — but after Alvarez, Wilder, Tyson Fury and maybe a couple of others, what boxers are better known than Jake Paul?

Most boxers have the skills and are looking to build an audience. Paul has the audience but is looking to develop his skills.

Let’s be fair, he didn’t look totally out of place in the ring with Silva, who is unquestionably one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever, but at 47 is nowhere near his prime.

Paul’s trainers B.J. Flores and Danny Smith have done a good job developing him, and in defeating Silva, he showed some of those traits. He won by scores of 77-74 twice and 78-73 in an entertaining fight.

While it won’t bring to mind legendary battles like Hagler-Hearns, Ali-Frazier III, Arguello-Pryor I or Corrales-Castillo I, it was an entertaining fight with ebb and flow and drama. Silva is an elite counter puncher, but Paul didn’t often fall into his traps, so he deserves points for that. It has to be a bit concerning for Paul’s team that he struggled with a 47-year-old whose sell-by date had long ago expired, but some perspective is badly needed here.

Paul knows how to manipulate his audience and get attention. He gets that both good and bad.

He was on the money in the ring after the fight when he said, “If I were to walk on water, people would say I can’t swim.”

He doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s doing because people don’t realize how truly hard what he’s doing is. People mocked former NBA star Nate Robinson when Paul knocked him out, but Robinson would have pulverized 99.9999% of those people had they had the course to fight him.

He’s been ripped by fans, media and boxers alike for not fighting a boxer. And while that’s true, he’s a guy who no amateur career and has boxed for a little more than two years. Yeah, Paul's opponents in the ring, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Silva, are all MMA fighters and were far past their primes, but they were at least as tough as the opponents most 1-0 or 2-0 boxers face.

Heck, look at the resume of some current champions and count the number of tomato cans on their resumes. You will find a lot, and a lot of them who couldn’t hold a candle to a 47-year-old Silva.

But there are others on social media who took seriously Paul’s callout of Canelo, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and a surefire Hall of Famer.

“Canelo, you guys said, ‘Oh, you can’t beat someone who is a striker like the legend, Anderson Silva,’ but I just did it,” he said. “So why can’t I beat Canelo?”

Paul has marketed his fights so well that they’re events even though he’s fighting the type of bouts a newbie to the sport would take.

The jury is clearly still out on whether he can truly fight. Can he be a world champion? Is he a legitimate knockout artist?

Well, you’ll be able to determine that when the talent level of his opposition increases. What happens when he’s fighting a 22-year-old, not a 47-year-old, and that 22-year-old not only takes his punches, but hits him back, hard? Those are the moments you determine if a young boxer can fight.

Time is against him because he’s started at 25. Vasyl Lomachenko, who pulled out at decision over Jamaine Ortiz Saturday on the other side of the country in a “real” boxing match at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, turned pro at 25. When he did, he was 396-1 as an amateur with two Olympic gold medals.

Paul had one amateur bout, against a fellow YouTuber, Deji Olatunji, who in two weeks will box Floyd Mayweather.

It’s going to be an uphill climb for Paul to get to championship contender status. It would be a massive accomplishment if he could even get far enough to fight for a title.

He’s not devoid of talent. His team is doing a good job with him and he’s financially secure, so he can spend what it takes to buy whatever he needs to improve. The wise guys will ask, “Does that include buying the judges?” given the close nature of the fight Saturday, but really, it takes financial wherewithal to get to the top in boxing.

Give him credit for what he’s done, but keep it in perspective. Nobody is comparing him to Marvin Hagler nor saying he’s going to be one. But could he be a decent, competent professional boxer? He’s showing signs that he might be capable. He has a long way to go to get there, but at least he has a shot.

Latest Stories

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Veteran Canadian flanker Karen Paquin savours one more Rugby World Cup adventure

    Veteran flanker Karen Paquin and Canada face the U.S. for the second time in a week Saturday at the Rugby World Cup. But this time it's win or go home as the North American rivals meet in quarterfinal play in Auckland, New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians downed the seventh-ranked Americans 29-14 when they met in pool play last weekend. Canada has won six straight over the U.S. since 2019. For the 35-year-old Paquin, the tournament is the latest step on a rich rugby journey that has taken her

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta