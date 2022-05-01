Jake Paul says Amanda Serrano was ‘robbed’ in split-decision defeat by Katie Taylor

George Flood
·1 min read
Amanda Serrano was on the verge of stopping Katie Taylor, who bounced back to take a split-decision win (AP)
Amanda Serrano was on the verge of stopping Katie Taylor, who bounced back to take a split-decision win (AP)

Jake Paul lamented Amanda Serrano’s contentious split-decision defeat by Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden as a “robbery”.

Taylor showed incredible resolve and powers of recovery to bounce back from being on the verge of a brutal stoppage defeat to retain her undisputed lightweight championship in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

It was a result that could have gone either way or easily been declared a draw, with Taylor starting and finishing well but Serrano inflicting some heavy punishment in the middle rounds.

After the fight, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul - who manages Serrano through his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions - tweeted simply: “Robbed.”

Speaking in the ring to DAZN as the boos rained down from the heavy pro-Irish contingent in attendance in New York, he said: “It was a draw at best. We thought we won, we thought Amanda won.

“Amanda performed well, but fight of a lifetime. That was Arturo Gatti versus Micky Ward. That was incredible, both women fought their hearts out. This is a historic moment.

“The crowd is booing but everyone is a winner here tonight. I’d be mad if I was them too. Kudos to Katie Taylor, what she’s done for women’s boxing.

“Kudos to Amanda Serrano, you’ve got to give credit where credit is due. And let’s run it back, September, October. The second fight just got a whole lot bigger.”

