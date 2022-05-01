Jake Paul says Amanda Serrano was ‘robbed’ in split-decision defeat by Katie Taylor
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Katie TaylorIrish association footballer and boxer
- Amanda SerranoBoxer and mixed martial artist
Jake Paul lamented Amanda Serrano’s contentious split-decision defeat by Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden as a “robbery”.
Taylor showed incredible resolve and powers of recovery to bounce back from being on the verge of a brutal stoppage defeat to retain her undisputed lightweight championship in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.
It was a result that could have gone either way or easily been declared a draw, with Taylor starting and finishing well but Serrano inflicting some heavy punishment in the middle rounds.
After the fight, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul - who manages Serrano through his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions - tweeted simply: “Robbed.”
Speaking in the ring to DAZN as the boos rained down from the heavy pro-Irish contingent in attendance in New York, he said: “It was a draw at best. We thought we won, we thought Amanda won.
“Amanda performed well, but fight of a lifetime. That was Arturo Gatti versus Micky Ward. That was incredible, both women fought their hearts out. This is a historic moment.
“The crowd is booing but everyone is a winner here tonight. I’d be mad if I was them too. Kudos to Katie Taylor, what she’s done for women’s boxing.
Robbed.
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022
“Kudos to Amanda Serrano, you’ve got to give credit where credit is due. And let’s run it back, September, October. The second fight just got a whole lot bigger.”