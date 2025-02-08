Jake Paul rips 'money-hungry squirrel' Canelo Alvarez for Riyadh Season deal: 'We had a signed contract'

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Jake Paul speaks during the post match press conference for LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul saga continues to heat up.

Alvarez and Paul were reportedly in the late stages of planning a boxing fight to take place May 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh got a hold of Alvarez, landing a four-fight deal with the boxing superstar.

The late shift sparked backlash from Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions team, claiming Alvarez ducked the fight. Paul labeled him an "owned slave."

Alvarez sent a video message to his fans, telling them to ignore Paul.

"Hey guys, don’t pay attention at anything from this f*cking Youtuber," Alvarez said in a video posted to social media by Ring Magazine. "I just fight real fighters. No f*cking around with Canelo. Come on, let’s go."

Moments after, Paul posted a video reply of his own, addressing the entire situation surrounding the proposed fight while ripping Alvarez's business decisions and questioning his loyalty. In the video, Paul included photos of a signed contract and a fight poster that was to be released next week along with an official announcement.

"Oh, Canelo, you puta. Time to expose him," Paul said in a video posted to Instagram. "So, we had a signed contract to fight. Here, you can see Canelo's signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he's not fighting Youtubers? Bullsh*t. Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, Feb. 11. Claiming he fights real fighters, but he fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez, you b*tch.

"The truth is, you can be bought. You're a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is, the sportswashing shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn't fathom the fact that they can't create a bigger fight than me and you. Al Haymon has made you hundreds of millions of dollars, and you turned your back on him for this check. Disloyal. And you were begging to do this fight on pay-per-view, but I have loyalty. Loyalty to Netflix, doing the biggest numbers. You call me a Youtuber, but you've never had a boxing match as big as mine."

Paul continued:

"Remember you told my team that your daughter came home and asked if you were fighting Jake Paul? She was all excited. You said that was the first time your daughter's ever asked you about a fight. You're screwing over all your Mexican fans by doing your fights in Saudi. It just shows what type of person you are. And I promise you one thing Canelo: any fight that you do this year, mine will be bigger. So, go f*ck off to your boss, you Ring Magazine employee. You pink and orange b*tch. And oh, fix that herpe on your lip you dirty puta."

