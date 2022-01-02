Jake Paul Will Retire from Boxing If UFC's Dana White Agrees to His List of Demands: '5 Days to Accept'

Jake Paul and Dana White

Jason Miller/Getty; Jeff Bottari/Getty

Jake Paul says that he is open to stepping away from boxing, so long as UFC president Dana White agrees to his list of demands.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer included a screenshot of his list of demands for White, 52, in a social media statement (Paul has long hoped to go up against a UFC fighter, though White has yet to allow any fighters under contract with UFC to fight outside of the sport, per Fox News).

"Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to…" Paul tweeted.

Among his list of demands included, "1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50K (it's $12K now); 2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021); 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage."

RELATED: Jake Paul Says He's Suffering Memory Loss, Slurred Speech Less Than 2 Years Into Boxing Career

"You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented, I will retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge," he continued.

Concluding his message, Paul added: "To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank."

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

In response to Paul's message, White then issued his own statement that same day in a video he shared on Twitter.

Story continues

"You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. … I believe that you're a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids," White said in his opening statement.

He then called out Paul's list of demands, saying, "Nobody on earth thinks you really wrote that. You're too stupid."

Jake Paul poses for media during a press conference before his cruiserweight fight against Tyron Woodley at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

White also singled out a member of Paul's team, who he said used to work for him. "That guy used to be an accountant for me," White explained. "And let's just say this — He no longer works for me and I think he's a scumbag."

RELATED: Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley with One-Punch Knockout: 'I've KO'ed Everyone I've Fought'

"But if you two think that you can do it better than we do, we're doing this whole thing wrong, you can treat the fighters better than we do, knock yourself out," he added. "Start your own business."

Elsewhere in his response, White also spoke about why he thinks Paul has called out his lineup of fighters.

"You're calling out Jorge Masvidal because he's a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor. Mike Tyson. These are all superstars. You're not. You can't sell pay-per-views," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Mario Lopez Celebrates His 48th Birthday Shirtless at the Boxing Gym: 'Age Ain't Nothing But a Number'

On Sunday morning, Paul then hit back at White again, this time in a video response of his own. "My response to Dana White's embarrassing response," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Paul said he doesn't do steroids and even took it as a compliment that White would suggest so. "I am a fat bitch," he joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul also took aim at White's looks, among other statements, before backing up his manager, who he clarified was actually the former CFO of White's company.

My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. pic.twitter.com/Fy8K42Pdg9 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2022

Currently, the former Disney Channel star's professional boxing record is 5-0.

Paul beat Tyron Woodley in two fights and has also won matches against Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and Ali Eson Gib.