Jake Paul offers to fight Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva ‘on same night’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Rendell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Floyd Mayweather Jr.
    Floyd Mayweather Jr.
    American boxer
  • Anderson Silva
    Anderson Silva
    Brazilian mixed martial artist
Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)
Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he would be able to beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night.

Paul, who has an unbeaten professional record, hasn’t fought since he knocked out Tyron Woodley in December. He has been sizing up his next opponent with Mayweather and Silva among those as potential options. But the star has now said he’d take them on back-to-back.

“I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night,” Paul tweeted.

A fight could happen between Paul and Silva with the latter saying his is ready for the “challenge” of fighting the social media star.

“It’s possible,” he told SI. “People need to respect the Paul brothers. Those kids are talented, and they’ve opened people’s eyes about the good and bad in combat sports. I’m preparing my body for a challenge. We’ll see what happens.

“I made the transition from my MMA career to boxing, and I’m doing something I love. I am training hard every day, so I’m not surprised at my success. I’m not impressed yet, either. I have a lot more work to do.”

Paul has discussed who he could next fight with a fan favourite being Tommy Fury. Fury backed out of a fight with Paul in December due to illness and the pair have not yet re-arranged the match.

But Paul has said there are other star names in the mix.

“But I want to see the Anderson Silva fight and how he does, how he looks,” Paul told The Mirror. “There are other talks with Mike Tyson and other names under the table so really we’re just looking for the best opportunity. For me, Tommy is an easy fight, so maybe I’ll just run it up, get a quick knockout and then move on from there, But maybe not.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ex-UFC champ Anderson Silva shines in boxing bout vs. Bruno Machado, gets reaction from Jake Paul

    Anderson Silva post-UFC career continues to shine.

  • Heidi Klum Is Flaunting Her Toned AF Legs And Booty In A Cut-Out Dress 👀

    Heidi Klum, 48, showed off her strong legs and core in a little black dress while on a date night with her husband. The supermodel is all about found fitness.

  • Russian state TV guest says the Ukraine war is just a 'rehearsal' to 'test and go up against NATO weapons'

    "Maybe it will be a learning experience for a future conflict," Russian professor Alexei Fenenko said of the war in Ukraine.

  • Doctor warns of rising monkeypox transmission with ‘more cases every day’

    Dr Susan Hopkins, of the UK Health Security Agency, said updated figures for the weekend will be released on Monday.

  • Carla Bruni stuns in sparkly lilac gown on Cannes red carpet

    There were a host of glamorous looks at the French film festival on Saturday.

  • Republican voters gush about Marjorie Taylor Greene instead as she stumps for a struggling David Perdue ahead of Georgia primary

    MAGA Republicans went crazy for Marjorie Taylor Greene, mostly just humored David Perdue during a lively joint campaign rally in northwest Georgia.

  • Mother praised as ‘superhero’ after rescuing pet goose from bald eagle while breastfeeding daughter

    ‘I think any mom would do something bold to save one of her babes’

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We